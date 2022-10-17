Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA presses government to address ‘skyrocketing’ cost of fuel

MLA Lorne Doerkson said families are struggling to keep up with rising costs

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson spoke ​in the Legislature Monday, Oct 17 about the challenges being created by skyrocketing gas prices across the province. He also pressed for government to provide meaningful relief.

Doerkson, who speech can be viewed here, highlighted that B.C. regularly has the highest gas prices in North America. While other provinces have taken steps to suspend certain fuel taxes when prices get prohibitively expensive, he said B.C. has seen no relief provided — despite many calls for it.

“It’s staggering that we can let fuel get so expensive and yet do so little to address it.”

In his speech, Doerkson stressed that high gas prices make everything else more expensive and reminded government of the numerous suggestions the Official Opposition has made of types of relief that could make a real difference in people’s lives. These measures included temporarily suspending the provincial gas tax and suspending the hidden ‘import’ taxes on gas brought into B.C. from Alberta — much-needed steps that would help people right now.

“It really shouldn’t cost hundreds of dollars to fill a vehicle with gas, but that is now the case for many families.”

