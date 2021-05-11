Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson speaking in the legislature Monday, May 10. (Video screen shot)

Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson speaking in the legislature Monday, May 10. (Video screen shot)

Cariboo Chilcotin MLA calls for rural infrastructure renewal fund

Lorne Doerkson said central parts of rural B.C. devastated by flooding, crumbling infrastructure

Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson is calling on the provincial government to establish a rural infrastructure renewal fund to tackle central parts of B.C. devastated by flooding and crumbling infrastructure.

In the legislature Monday, May 10, Doerkson made a private members presentation sharing a number of personal testimonies he has received from constituents hit hard by flooding in the riding.

Damage and situations are heart-breaking, he said, as he shared stories that included residents having to move out because they cannot use the water in their homes, about walls that are cracking or residents are exhausted with having to daily pump water from basements and yards.

Some residents have been unable to insure their homes or fix them, he said, noting they were only a few examples of what he is hearing every day from people in the riding.

“When it comes to the crumbling road infrastructure in our rural part of the province — I can assure you that is one thing to look at the level of destruction in photographs,” Doerkson said in the legislature. “But is quite another to see it in person and witness firsthand how people’s lives are impacted — right on their own property. Just in the past three years — we’ve seen how wildfires devastate the landscape in the summer. And by spring we see how this contributes to extreme freshets — and all the damage left in their wake.”

Doerkson is also calling for restoration of a minister whose sole responsibility is rural infrastructure, which he said was established previously under the former B.C. Liberal government.

“Local governments in rural B.C. cannot keep up,” Doerkson said.

Read more: I could hear the water roaring outside’: Williams Lake homes flood after snow, heavy rain

Read more: Cariboo MLAs call on province to fix region’s roads


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cariboo Regional DistrictWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Watchdog worries federal benefit for parents of missing, murdered kids going unused
Next story
Money running out for fresh fruit, vegetables, milk in B.C. schools

Just Posted

Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson speaking in the legislature Monday, May 10. (Video screen shot)
Cariboo Chilcotin MLA calls for rural infrastructure renewal fund

Lorne Doerkson said central parts of rural B.C. devastated by flooding, crumbling infrastructure

FILE - In this April 19, 2021, file photo, Keidy Ventura, 17, receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in West New York, N.J. States across the country are dramatically scaling back their COVID-19 vaccine orders as interest in the shots wanes, putting the goal of herd immunity further out of reach. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
5 more deaths, 131 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Those 18-years and older in high-transmission neighbourhoods can register for the vaccine

Each of the butterflies that members of the Cariboo Artist Guild pained are unique in their own way. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Butterflies symbol of ‘life and change’ for Hospice

Wooden butterflies hang in Showcase Gallery this month

Herb Weitzel, right, stretched out to get his paddle on the ball while teammate Jenny Gehl looked on during some recent Pickleball action at the Seventy Mile Access Centre (SMAC) in 2020. (Ken Alexander - correspondent)
SMAC offers helping hand to South Cariboo communities

Ken Alexander 70 Mile column

Spout Lake Road and the many potholes. (Barbara Hansen photo - submitted)
Lac La Hache experiences flooding, potholes

Barbara Hansen: Lac La Hache happenings

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Homicide team IDs man in fatal YVR shooting as police grapple with spate of gang violence

Man, 20, charged in separate fatal shooting Burnaby over the weekend

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP reported to 287 mental health calls between Jan. 1, 2021, and May 1. (Black Press files)
‘It’s not the police’s responsibility to deal with mental health calls’: Vernon RCMP

RCMP remind public to take care of mental health and well-being, while better solutions are sought

Thompson Rivers University campus is in Kamloops, B.C. (KTW file photo)
Thompson Rivers the 1st B.C. university to supply free menstrual products

The university will offer the products this September

Fraser Health is using ‘targeted’ vaccination clinics in high-risk areas of the Lower Mainland. (Fraser Health photo)
B.C.’s COVID-19 decrease continues, 515 new cases Tuesday

426 seriously ill people in hospital, up from 415 Monday

The site of Sunfest, Laketown Ranch, will be open for camping this summer. (Citizen file)
Sunfest country music bash won’t be shining on B.C. in 2021

Annual Vancouver Island Festival cancelled due to COVID-19, along with Laketown Shakedown

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation elected chief councillor Moses Martin, who was also Chantel Moore’s grandfather, speaks to media in Port Alberni on Aug. 16, 2020, during a visit from NDP leader Jagmeet Singh following the police shooting of Chantel Moore. (Elena Rardon photo)
Mother of 2 shot by police in critical condition, says B.C. First Nation chief

Community ‘devastated’ by third member of 1,150-person Vancouver Island nation shot in less than a year

B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham promotes the government’s BuyBC food program in 2019. (B.C. government)
Money running out for fresh fruit, vegetables, milk in B.C. schools

‘Looking at ways to support this type of program,’ minister says

(Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Experts now predict 33.6% rise in B.C. home sales for 2021

BCREA economists also predict home prices to increase by 14.3%

B.C. Auditor General Michael Pickup in 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C. didn’t effectively manage conservation lands program: auditor general

Michael Pickup says staff had limited approaches to resolving the unauthorized use of the most at-risk conservation lands

Most Read