Cariboo Calling: South Cariboo man finds a passion through ranching

Ranching has been integral to the Cariboo region but also to building character in those who call it home.

One local man was headed in the wrong direction as a teenager until he was sent to a ranch in northern British Columbia.

His name is Randy Brodoway and ranching changed his life for the better.

“As a teenager, I got into a lot of trouble and I knew I had to do something about it,” said Brodoway. “My parents considered sending me to a camp for boys but instead, decided to send me to my grandparent’s ranch. At the time, I thought it was going to be a cakewalk and boy was I wrong.”

The ranch taught Brodoway lessons he might not have been quite ready for but said whole experience humbled him. Along the way, Brodoway discovered a life long passion.

“I have been a cowboy all of my life and through that, I started doing leatherwork,” said Brodoway. “I have worked on a lot of different ranches throughout my life and generally, I would go and take care of the cattle.”

Brodoway is a leather smith and has spent the last 35 years crafting his technique.

He discovered an interest in leatherwork early on through repairing his own tack but it wasn’t until he began working with a friend of his in Mission, British Columbia where he really delved into the work.

“I started around 1985,” said Brodoway. “It’s been a lot of trial and error, but over time I began to understand the animals and learn what their bodies are like and what works.”

Brodoway crafts a lot of his work from scratch. Some of his work has included saddles, halters, repairing or restoring old tack and trophies for the Britsh Columbia Rodeo Association. His work has also been featured in movies, such as Lake Placid (the hoist that hovers the cow over the water to lure the crocodile).

Over the last five years, Brodoway has been having health complications that have made it challenging to keep up with the kind of work he used to do. For a while, he had a feed and tack shop in 100 Mile House but ended up selling the store and started to tackle small jobs from home.

“When I start on a project, I can’t let it go until I am done,” said Brodoway. “I have put in a lot of hours before I would ever take a break.”

Brodoway has been working on getting his health back up and plans to continue work from home. He has kept all of his equipment and wants to keep making his leather goods until his hands physically can’t do the job anymore.

“I wouldn’t change a thing,” said Brodoway.

 

Randy Brodoway discovered his passion as a leather smith through ranching. Here he is photographed at home inside of his workshop where he designs and manufactures leather goods from scratch. Millar Hil photo

Previous story
B.C. woman rediscovers love for husband she couldn’t remember

Just Posted

Ontario-writer shines a light on Cariboo Region in most-recent book

‘I really loved it - the climate of the interior, the look of the land’

District of 100 Mile House discusses current challenges with B.C.’s new parliamentary secretary of forests

‘I didn’t want to waste any time, so I got on the road’

South Cariboo Garlic Festival has record attendance

The 20th Annual South Cariboo Garlic Festival was the biggest one yet,… Continue reading

RCMP continue to investigate Wednesday’s body recovery from Fraser River

The body was discovered by a fisherman and reported to the RCMP

Cannabis production facility applicants confident they can address local concerns

‘It’s a change, but it’s a legal operation’

VIDEO: Trudeau responds to Scheer on abortion, same-sex issue

The Prime Minister called for Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer be far firmer with his MPs

B.C. gas prices see long-weekend jump, just as inquiry report to be released

Vancouver will see prices as high was 155 cents per litre

B.C. woman rediscovers love for husband she couldn’t remember

Greater Victoria couple’s story of re-building relationship after head trauma goes viral

Alex Trebek, saying he’s on the mend, back at ‘Jeopardy!’

New episodes of the upcoming Season 36 are slated to begin airing on Sept. 9

Tribunal rejects B.C. man’s claim he was banned from yoga studio due to sex addiction

Human Rights Tribunal rules ‘no reasonable prospect’ that Erik Rutherford’s complaint would be proven

History made: Drone successfully takes prescription drugs to B.C. island

Drone carried pharmaceuticals from Duncan to Salt Spring Island

B.C. man denies he made plans to kill himself on day his daughters were killed

Andrew Berry has told his trial he owned thousands of dollars to a loan shark

Grief, anger as family mourns Langley teen who died of apparent overdose

A funeral remembered Carson’s fun-loving life and called for change in the community

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

Most Read