Capital wish-list approved by Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District

The boiler and chiller plant retrofit project at Cariboo Memorial Hospital is already underway

Interior Health’s capital funding request for the region was approved during the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District board meeting Thursday, Feb. 11.

The 100 Mile House Primary Care Network will receive $200,000 which is the CCRHD’s 40 per cent share of the $500,000 total project cost.

Funding for a condensing unit upgrade for the 100 Mile House Hospital was approved with $38,000 being the CCRHD’s 40 per cent share of the total $95,000 as well as a show room renovation with the CCRHD’s portion being $38,000 of the total $95,000 cost.

Additionally, the CCRHD will contribute $257,700 toward an Interior Health-wide information technology project.

In a capital expenditure status report, Interior Health noted the boiler and chiller plant retrofit project at Cariboo Memorial Hospital project already underway is slated for completion by March 2021.

The projected budget is $1,285,157 and as of Dec. 17, 2020 was sitting at $98,906.

In December the health authority announced that three bidders were shortlisted for the Cariboo Memorial Hospital renovation and expansion project.

All three proponents been given a request for proposal (RPF) and are being asked to prepare a more detailed design for an anticipated final selection in spring 2021.

