Canim Lake fire listed at 2,343 hectares

Clearer conditions allow crews to update size estimate on fire of note

The Canim Lake fire is now listed at 2,343 hectares, following “more accurate mapping” that took place over the past day.

A BC Wildfire update states that decreased visibility late in the week made it challenging to accurately measure the fire’s growth and clearer conditions allowed crews to update the fire’s size Saturday morning.

Ground personnel remained on site overnight Friday to maintain the sprinkler lines that have been established for structural protection purposes.

Crews continue to “make good progress” establishing a hose lay on the south and southeast perimeters of the fire, with the assistance of heavy equipment creating fire guards.

As of Saturday morning, there are 25 firefighters, 23 pieces of heavy equipment, two helicopters and structural protection personnel on site.

The fire has prompted the evacuation of 482 properties in the South Canim and Mahood Lake areas; hundreds of properties in the region are also on evacuation alert.

The Tsq’escen (Canim Lake Band), though not included in the evacuation order area, enacted a voluntary evacuation notice for vulnerable members last week.

More to come…



