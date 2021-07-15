A helicopter collects water at Canim Lake July 8. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

Ground crews perform night operations on Canim Lake fire

Wildfire now estimated at 1,651 hectares

Firefighters continue to tackle a fire south of Canim Lake, now estimated to be 1,651 hectares.

Ground personnel remained on site performing night operations throughout the evening, focusing on structure protection and maintaining the sprinkler line established in the area, BC Wildfire Service said in an update Thursday, June 15. Information officer Erin Bull said while some growth occurred down the slope on the north flank of the fire, the activity was “less challenging.”

Heavy equipment will continue work to establish a fireguard and additional contingency guard on the northeast corner of the fire, as well as other areas of the fire. Structure protection crews have also been deployed, while helicopters are supporting with bucketing activities.

Meanwhile, crews have completed a hose lay around a 12-hectare spot fire on the southeast flank of the 528-ha Succour Lake fire Thursday and continue to cool hot spots. Crews will begin actioning the south flank of the fire.

The Cariboo Regional District has expanded the existing evacuation alerts on both the north and south sides of Canim Lake.

Residents of South Canim Lake were evacuated Wednesday morning after the fire burning out of control on the hillside grew overnight. The order is for 482 properties, spanning 26,395 hectares in the South Canim Lake and Mahood Lake region.

The Tsq’escen (Canim Lake Band), wasn’t included in the evacuation order area but enacted a voluntary evacuation notice for vulnerable members Wednesday. In a statement, band council said evacuees over 55 years of age or with health and mobility concerns would be given a few hours to prepare before leaving the area.

More to come.


