Candidates electioneering in 100 Mile House

Three of six candidates made a stop in region this weekend

Three of the six federal candidates in the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo Riding made 100 Mile House a stop on their campaign trail last weekend.

Green Party candidate Iain Currie, Conservative Party candidate Frank Caputo and Corally Delwo, of the People’s Party of Canada, made an appearance, while the NDP’s Bill Sundhu is expected to drop by the South Cariboo Farmers’ Market this Friday. The other two candidates in the race include the Liberal’s Jesse McCormick and independent Bob O’Brien. (See related election coverage A14-16).

Currie, who was in town to deliver election signs, visited the South Cariboo Farmers’ Market, saying it’s a place where “people understand the importance of Green values.”

“I know you’ve been hit really hard by the forest fires, the heat dome,” he said, adding everybody is talking about the wildfires right now. “That’s the core of the Green message – we need to do something different and we need to do it now. We want to keep climate change front and centre.”

Caputo headed out to the Forest Grove and District Rod and Gun Club’s annual Hans Saenger Memorial Trap Shoot Sunday, where he had a brief lesson in shooting by club president Al Cooper. He didn’t stick around or offer further details on his campaign, but said he plans to be back in town Sept. 3.

Delwo, meanwhile, held court outside the 100 Mile Community Hall, where she fielded questions and handed out signs to about 50 supporters. Many of the concerns were around the country’s COVID protocols and vaccine passports, but also included questions around international trade with China.

Delwo maintained she was compelled to run this year because of the “lies, corruption and the controls they’re putting on us.”

“I can’t watch my son literally in tears because he thinks he has to have a vaccine so he can go snowboarding this winter,” she said.

“I’m doing this because I need to make a difference for us.”

Currie, who is running his second campaign for the Greens, said the campaign is “going pretty well.

“It’s a tough election because it’s so short and we’re not doing any door-to-door canvassing because of COVID. That makes it a little more challenging to talk to voters.”



