An Angus Reid Global study suggests Canadians spend thousands of dollars on their car each year, but drive them only four per cent of the time. (Turo Canada)

Canadians spend thousands on cars that sit idle 96% of the time: study

Seventy-eight per cent of people surveyed believe it would be impossible to not have a car

Canadians spend thousands of dollars on their cars each year, according to a new survey, but drive them very little.

“The average Canadian car owners only spends about seven hours per week (7.3) behind the wheel, meaning that the car sits idle 96 per cent of the time,” said the report released Wednesday by Angus Reid Global.

At the same time, 78 per cent of respondents believe it would be impossible to not have a car, while another 49 per cent said they would have to change jobs if they didn’t have a car.

The average market value of cars in circulation is more than $25,000, and Canadians spend thousands of dollars more each year on lease or financing payments ($5,149 on average), insurance ($1,499), and maintenance ($821).

Most people said they try to offset the cost of ownership by washing their own car, searching for fuel deals online, doing their own repairs, and carpooling.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver gas prices tie all-time record at $1.63 a litre

Eighty-four per cent of Canadians own a car, while nine per cent who don’t own one would like one.

“Canadians continue to have a special relationship with their cars, with more than half of Canadians – 55 per cent – saying that they feel emotionally attached to their cars and 61 per cent of respondents saying that they have a ‘dream car’ that they would like to own,” the report said. One in five people aged 18-34 said their dream car is a Tesla.

The poll, conducted with a car-sharing company, surveyed 2,017 Canadians from Feb. 12 to 15.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. mayor publicly shames driver who threw Taco Bell bag out car window
Next story
Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie finalize divorce

Just Posted

Deteriorating health a problem for living situation

‘Reg learned how to fight for every minute of life’

Speech arts kick off 100 Mile’s Festival of the Arts

‘Such a gift to the kids.’

CWHL and the NWHL

A weekly sports column from the 100 Mile Free Press

NDIT announces new housing programs for Northern B.C.

The programs will help local governments create new, market-based housing units

Botched carbon tax execution

On April 1, B.C’s carbon tax went up to $40 a tonne.… Continue reading

Is that Yogi Bear? Couple leaves picnic on B.C. beach as uninvited bear moves in

‘Grab the wine, honey, we’ve got company’

One case of tuberculosis confirmed in Victoria

Two B.C. hostels were exposed in early March

Chevron seeks NEB licence that could nearly double production at Kitimat LNG

Nearly double the 10-million-tonne, 20-year licence it was previously granted

Canadians spend thousands on cars that sit idle 96% of the time: study

Seventy-eight per cent of people surveyed believe it would be impossible to not have a car

B.C. mayor publicly shames driver who threw Taco Bell bag out car window

Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart took to Facebook to remind people how much littering costs cities

B.C. moves to protect people reporting suspected drug houses

Changes allow shutdown of ‘crack shacks,’ Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says

Teen girls rescued from Grouse Mountain hiking trail

Fire officials said the three girls were not prepared for the snowy conditions on the BCMC Trail

Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Wesley Clarkson has been charged with alleged offences in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata

B.C. speculation tax holdouts should talk to city hall, minister says

Deadline to file exemption was April 1, bills start going out in June

Most Read