People wearing face masks stand near a clock outside of an office building counting down the days to the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Mark Schiefelbein

People wearing face masks stand near a clock outside of an office building counting down the days to the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Mark Schiefelbein

Canadian officials to boycott Winter Olympics in China

Prime minister says country is ‘extremely concerned’ about China’s human rights abuses

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will not send any diplomats to the Beijing Olympics

He says the country is “extremely concerned” about China’s human rights abuses and has been discussing the matter with allies.

The United States was first to announce a diplomatic boycott Monday, meaning American athletes would still compete in Beijing but no U.S. political officials would attend.

Australia and the United Kingdom have both now followed suit.

They cite human rights concerns including allegations of genocide against the Muslim Uyghur minority in China’s Xinjiang province.

China denies those allegations and is accusing the United States of upending the political neutrality of sport.

More Coming.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Olympics

Previous story
Liberals raise doubts of high number of vaccine exemptions among Conservatives
Next story
Arrest made after shoplifter in purple wig stabs security guard in B.C. Walmart

Just Posted

These packages were spotted by a driver Friday morning at the Highway 97 and 24 turnoff. All had 108 Mile addresses. (Photo submitted).
Police investigate mail theft at 108 post office

Green Lake Snowmobile Club volunteers clear the Green Lake trails ahead of the season. (Ken Alexander photo)
Green Lake trails prepared for snowmobiles

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
UPDATE: Fatal pedestrian collision closes Highway 97 just north of Hixon

Williams Lake First Nation has postponed releasing the findings of its preliminary investigation at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
WLFN postpones release of St. Joseph’s Mission investigation findings until new year