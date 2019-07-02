(Black Press Media files)

Canadian man arrested after stolen backhoe smashes home, starts fire

The man took a erratic drive on a backhoe this Canada Day

A Quebec man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a backhoe and going on a rampage on Canada Day.

Local police say a 50-year-old man from Ste-Therese, north of Montreal, is expected to appear in court today on charges of theft, impaired driving, and mischief.

A witness contacted police just before 9 p.m. Monday about a man who’d stolen a backhoe and was driving erratically, heading towards the town’s downtown, Ste-Therese-de-Blainville police Sgt. Martin Charron says in a statement.

As police moved in to intercept, the backhoe smashed a residential building, causing considerable damage, and knocked down electrical wires, which sparked a fire.

Police officers had to forcibly remove the suspect from the cab of the vehicle.

There were no major injuries, but two police officers were slightly injured by debris from the fire.

The investigation is ongoing, including why the home was targeted.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cannabis use jumped 40 per cent in Canada between 2013 and 2017, UN report says
Next story
Global boom in natural gas is undermining climate change action: report

Just Posted

Did you wear red on Canada Day?

Did you wear red on Canada Day?… Continue reading

The stampede is back in Bridge Lake

Cowboys and girls will be invading Bridge Lake for the annual stampede on June 29

National Indigenous Peoples Day recalls history, brings cross-cultural connection

“The kids all call us Kye7e (grandmother). Now we are in the Kye7e’s footsteps.”

Business as usual: local owners respond to recent mill closures

‘Forestry is not a forever industry’

Vancouver’s Draft Weekend

A weekly sports column from the 100 Mile Free Press

VIDEO: NASA launches Orion crew capsule to test abort system

Agency aims to put astronauts back on the moon by 2024 using Space Launch System rocket

Off-duty cop involved in B.C. crash that sent motorcyclist to hospital

The IIO is looking into the Canada Day collision

Founder of Little Qualicum Cheeseworks dies in mountaineering accident

Farmer, politician was hiking in Vancouver Island’s Strathcona Park

B.C. First Nation plans peaceful protest of Taseko drilling permit

Tsilhqot’in Nation near Williams Lake opposes the New Prosperity gold and copper mine project

About 10 per cent of Canadians report ‘problematic use’ of opioids: survey

Figures appear in the 2018 Canadian Community Healthy Survey

Global boom in natural gas is undermining climate change action: report

Just over one-third of that development, 35 per cent, is in Canada

Cannabis use jumped 40 per cent in Canada between 2013 and 2017, UN report says

Report says there was a 40 per cent increase in usage of the drug between 2013 and 2017

Canucks sign free agents Myers, Benn to bolster defence

Both blue-liners played junior hockey in B.C.

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Canada?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 20 questions on Canadian facts

Most Read