Canadian couple jailed for supplying woman’s son, 13, with weed

The couple, now broken up, were both in their 30s and unemployed in Nova Scotia

A couple who regularly gave marijuana to the woman’s 13-year-old son — and ridiculed him when he coughed while smoking it — have been jailed by a Nova Scotia judge.

“In the … household there was a culture of marijuana use,” Judge Paul Scovil said in a sentencing decision released Tuesday.

“It was not legal to give a 13-year old recreational cannabis at the time of the offence, it is not legal now and it is highly unlikely it ever will be.”

The couple, now broken up, were both in their 30s and unemployed. Both had only a Grade 9 education and multiple prior convictions.

The Bridgewater, N.S., provincial court judge said the mother had two marijuana plants growing in a room marked with a sign: “Mum’s Grow Op.”

“(The boy) was invited to, and given marijuana, to smoke regularly on weekends … (He) indicated he would smoke marijuana six to seven times every weekend he spent at his mothers. At times, if he coughed when smoking he was called a ‘pussy.’”

The boy’s father, who shared custody with his estranged wife, discovered what was going on when he caught his son trying to smoke catnip in his basement and the boy confessed.

READ MORE: 10 things still illegal in the new age of recreational cannabis

The mother was found guilty of producing marijuana, while the stepfather was convicted of trafficking, between Oct. 1, 2016, and Jan. 7, 2017.

The mother was ordered to serve 45 days in jail, while the stepfather was jailed 90 days. Both can serve the time intermittently, likely on weekends.

“While the production of the number of plants that (the mother) had in 2016 may be legal now, that production was illegal then,” said the judge.

The teen’s older brother had previously pleaded guilty to trafficking by giving his sibling cannabis, and was given a 12-month conditional sentence.

The boy’s stepfather argued that he made no money, that the crime amounted to “a moral breach and only a technical violation of the law,” and that his sentence should be mitigated because the drugs were shared within a family unit, the judge said.

But the judge noted that the legislation makes clear that Parliament “has specific concerns regarding the provision of drugs of any kind to children.”

“I wish to make it very clear, the legalization of cannabis does not lessen the concern of society in making this product available to minors,” the judge said.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UN report: IS responsible for most attacks in Iraq and Syria
Next story
Patient says B.C. still behind in Parkinson’s brain surgery after announcement

Just Posted

Driver caught doing 50 km/h over speed limit

The weekly police report from the 100 Mile House RCMP

South Cariboo figure skaters perform well in the CNCR Championships

The four South Cariboo girls bring home two gold, one silver and two bronze medals

How do you keep your home heated during the cold snap?

Weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

Extreme cold warning issued for B.C. Interior

An arctic airmass is resulting in temperatures reaching as low as -30C this morning

Lac la Hache will be getting double the internet speed soon

ABC Communications and Huawei Canada teaming up to bring high-speed internet to rural areas

“Sesame Street” celebrates 50th anniversary

New primetime TV episode, several other campaigns to ring in its Golden anniversary

B.C. political parties collecting, profiling with voters’ personal information

Consent needed for social media ‘scraping,’ privacy commissioner says

Picky eater or health problem? B.C. doctor talks about an unfamiliar disorder

Children with ARFID avoid certain foods based on their appearance, brand, smell and texture

OD patients given medicine at Vancouver ER as part of unique program

Patients get a three-day supply of Suboxone and easy-to-understand instructions from a nurse

New crack discovered above Okanagan rock slide

Highway 97 between Summerland and Kelowna was expected to reopen Wednesday

B.C. Liberal party launches online candidate recruitment drive

Leader Andrew Wilkinson said the party is shifting into a period of renewal after losing Nanaimo byelection

Former Canucks captain Andre Boudrias dead at 75

Dozens of social media posts have poured in by friends and fans

Patient says B.C. still behind in Parkinson’s brain surgery after announcement

Lawyer Gina Lupino concerned about B.C. wait lists compared with other provinces

Blind B.C. artist uses fingers for creative vision

Shuswap art studio helps people with special needs express themselves

Most Read