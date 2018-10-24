The Canadian Coast guard’s medium icebreaker Henry Larsen is seen in Allen Bay during Operation Nanook as Prime Minister Stephen Harper visits Resolute, Nunavut on the third day of his five day northern tour to Canada’s Arctic on August 25, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canadian Coast Guard to increase focus on Arctic with new zone

The Canadian Coast Guard says it is planning to use three “interim” icebreakers for the next 15 to 20 years as it contends with an aging fleet of vessels.

The Canadian Coast Guard is increasing its focus on the Arctic.

Northern Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc is announcing that the coast guard is creating a new branch devoted solely to looking after Canada’s northern waters.

The new coast guard zone will be accompanied by an extensive set of talks across the North to discuss what the coast guard’s future role in those rapidly changing seas should be.

Climate change is opening Arctic seas across the world to tourism, shipping and resource development.

At the same time, it’s creating new problems such as the pile-up of old ice that blocked some northern communities from their annual supply shipment this year.

LeBlanc’s announcement comes days after the government said it was buying three used icebreakers.

Related: $67M for two emergency towing vessels for B.C. coast

Related: Coast Guard warns of explosive hazard after barge runs aground on Haida Gwaii

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Your vote matters,’ BC NDP and Greens host proportional representation rally
Next story
Willa weakens to tropical depression, still brings rain

Just Posted

Voting is elementary for Lac la Hache students

‘If they participate in the student vote I think it’s more likely they’ll vote once they’re 18’

Official election results in for Cariboo Regional District

Official results confirm preliminary counts in the CRD

Tsi Del Del community grieving after weekend tragedy

North District Major Crime Unit investigating, one man in custody

South Cariboo Age-Friendly Society to host a three-part presentation in 100 Mile House

Topics include emergency prep, self-care and fire mitigation

Four Rivers Co-op opening in 100 Mile House in December

‘If we’re not reinvesting in our communities then we have our goals wrong.’

‘She’s charging. Oh God’: Mama grizzly runs at B.C. man armed with shotgun

People online were quick to question – and defend – a man’s decision to shoot a grizzly bear charging him on a Bella Coola front yard

Rate hike could ‘compound’ slowdown of B.C real housing market: realtor

Rate increase will likely mean buyers take a more cautious approach

Federal MP will to try to hold Island riding in coming MLA byelection

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson will seek provincial NDP nomination in coming byelection

Canada seizes $1.4M in illicit pharmaceuticals as part of international sting

Majority of products seized were sexual enhancements drugs

Walkoff Memories: ‘93 Jays reunite for 25th anniversary of World Series win

Blue Jays scored 8-6 win and a second straight World Series title

Electricity restored in slide-threatened northeastern B.C. community of Old Fort

The regional district is maintaining the evacuation order issued almost three weeks ago

Fundraiser started by B.C. man to create Mr. Dressup documentary

Keith Hoffart, from Kelowna, remembers the children’s TV show fondly and started a Kickstarter

Bank of Canada hikes interest rate to 1.75%

The central bank’s decision comes as the economy stays strong, trade uncertainty recedes

$1.537 billion U.S. Mega Millions winning ticket sold in South Carolina

The winning ticket is worth about $877.8 million in a lump-sum cash payment

Most Read