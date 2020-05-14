Canada’s national parks, historic sites to be at least partially re-opened by June 1

The gradual re-openings are to be accompanied by measures designed to ensure the safety of visitors and workers.

Some of Canada’s national parks will be opening as soon as June 1, but outdoor enthusiasts should anticipate a slow re-opening amid the ongoing pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday (May 14) that the federal government will take a phased-in approach to opening national parks and heritage sites. None will be open in time for the upcoming Victoria long weekend.

Since the deadly virus that causes COVID-19 sent the country into lockdown in mid-March, all national parks and historic sites have been closed, with visitor services and all motor vehicle access suspended.

The gradual re-openings are to be accompanied by measures designed to ensure the safety of visitors and workers.

Parks Canada oversees 38 parks and 171 historic sites – including seven parks and 90 other sites in B.C.

Trudeau said that parks may not re-open as quickly if in close proximity to First Nation reserves. Meanwhile, some parks will only partially re-open.

In B.C., some provincial parks are opening Thursday.

ALSO READ: B.C. sees spike in search and rescue calls ahead of COVID-19 restrictions easing

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada wants to extend U.S. travel ban; PM not yet ready to consider future plan
Next story
Business owner says District of 100 Mile House can do better

Just Posted

#100MileStayStrong contest offers $800

“It feels good helping people, it feels good helping the community”

Chocolate milk stolen from a refrigerated truck in Lac la Hache

The weekly RCMP report for the 100 Mile House area

Five arrested and in custody following early morning robbery at 150 Mile Husky Centre

Three adults, one a prolific offender, plus two young offenders arrested

UPDATE: Thieves target 150 Mile Husky Centre, flee with empty ATM machine down Highway 97

Store is closed as police investigate

Show us your big catch

The 100 Mile Free Press is looking for your fishing pictures

Canada wants to extend U.S. travel ban; PM not yet ready to consider future plan

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee are in touch regularly

Canada’s national parks, historic sites to be at least partially re-opened by June 1

The gradual re-openings are to be accompanied by measures designed to ensure the safety of visitors and workers.

Most of B.C.’s provincial parks to reopen today, visitors asked to physically distance

Overnight camping and the rest of the day-use facilities could return in June

Serological surveys to look for COVID-19 immunity in Canadian population

It’s not yet known how much immunity antibodies can offer

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Interior Health begins planning for reopening of gyms and fitness centers

Interior Health formally closed down fitness gyms and yoga studios on April 2

Williams Lake hospital shows creativity in the face of COVID-19

Interior Health stated staff capitalized on flood to create negative pressure unit

Non-medical masks can help when physical distancing not possible, says Tam

Messaging over non-medical mask wearing has shifted over the course of pandemic

Train brake test called into question by TSB after fatal Field derailment probe

The derailment, which occured in Feb. 2019, killed three crew members

Most Read