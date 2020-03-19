Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, March 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada’s foreign affairs minister tested for COVID-19, in isolation with ‘flu-like’ symptoms

Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the test was being done out of an ‘abundance of caution’

Canada’s foreign affairs minister is in self-isolation after developing “flu-like” symptoms and being tested for COVID-19.

In a statement Thursday, Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the test was being done out of an “abundance of caution” after he developed the symptoms less than 14 days after returning from abroad.

More to come.

Coronavirus

Most Read