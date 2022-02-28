People wait at OR Tambo’s airport in Johannesburg, South Africa’, Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

People wait at OR Tambo’s airport in Johannesburg, South Africa’, Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Canada’s eased travel testing requirements now in effect

Industry hosting news conference today to demand Ottawa remove all COVID-19 border restrictions

Eased border restrictions came into effect this morning, lifting the requirement for fully vaccinated travellers to take a pre-departure COVID-19 molecular test.

The federal government announced earlier this month that double-vaccinated air and land travellers no longer need to present a negative molecular test result, such as a PCR test before departure for Canada.

Unvaccinated children under 12 also no longer need to self-isolate upon return to the country, and Ottawa has lifted its blanket advisory against trips abroad.

Potentially cheaper and easier-to-access rapid antigen tests administered by a health professional remain mandatory for Canadians 12 and over who want to avoid quarantining at home for 10 days upon return to the country.

Industry groups continue to call for the elimination of testing requirements, with Association of Canadian Travel Agencies president Wendy Paradis saying rapid tests remain an “unnecessary barrier” to family and business travel.

The Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable has scheduled a news conference alongside medical representatives at the Calgary airport today to demand Ottawa remove all COVID-19 border restrictions, including the rapid test.

Air TravelCoronavirustravel

Previous story
Two bear cubs recovering after being found near 100 Mile
Next story
B.C. realtors criticize proposed cooling-off period for home buyers

Just Posted

’Loki’ was one of two black bear cubs separated from their mother near Grand Forks, B.C. last year. This winter two bear cups were found starving in the South Cariboo. Photo: Northern Lights Wildlife Society
Two bear cubs recovering after being found near 100 Mile

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson
DOERKSON: NDP must lift the veil on secrecy

Ambulance. (Black Press file photo)
100 Mile paramedics respond to 700 calls in 2021

Len and Cathryn Aune drove their 1938 Buick Special to a Drive-Thru Fundraiser for the 100 Mile Wranglers at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. The Aunes were among a dozen members of the 100 Mile House Cruzers Car Club. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
Cars ready to rev for Hot July Nights