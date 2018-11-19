Canada to test out nation-wide emergency alert system – again

Test messages will be sent on Nov. 28

The federal government will be giving the national public alert system another shot on Nov. 28.

The move comes after a test this spring failed to reach many cellphones, televisions and radios, with people complaining that they did not receive an alert from Alert Ready.

Some people reported getting the text message a whole two minutes late. Others said they didn’t receive a text message at all. And not all broadcast TV platforms showed the alert.

READ MORE: Did you get the B.C. emergency alert?

For next Wednesday’s test, mobile devices must be updated with the latest software and connected to LTE, which involves turning cellular data on, even while connected to wireless internet.

The alerts will be identified as test messages, and not require any action from recipients.

All provinces, except Quebec, will get the alert at 1:55 p.m. local time. Quebec will receive it at 2:55 p.m.

READ MORE: Changes needed for ‘Alert Ready’ mass emergency system

READ MORE: Ottawa working to iron out kinks in public alert system

In a statement issued Monday, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale called the alert system “a priority.”

“Canadians require timely and accessible information in emergencies so they can take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families,” Goodale said.

“All partners continue to fine-tune the system, seeing what works, and what we can learn from its deployment in recent emergencies. This is a powerful tool and I applaud these tireless efforts to improve this essential safety system.”

You can check if your phone is compatible here.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.