A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canada to get 20% of promised Pfizer vaccines in next few weeks; feds look at vial size

Canada has been saying for several weeks that the shipments would return to normal in mid-February

The man overseeing the country’s national vaccine rollout says Canada is getting 149,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine over the next two weeks.

That’s only one-fifth of what had been promised before the company slowed production in a bid to ramp up operations in Belgium.

Canada has been saying for several weeks that the shipments would return to normal in mid-February, but Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin now says Pfizer is sending 335,000 doses the week of Feb. 15, which is still only 91 per cent of the previous delivery schedule.

Fortin says the deliveries still are based on five doses per vial.

Earlier in the day Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said the feds had lowered their estimates for total Pfizer vaccines in-hand by end of March from four million to 3.5 million.

But Fortin says Canada is still on-pace to get four million doses by that time, saying the government had given the provinces more conservative figures for planning purposes.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
David Suzuki, experts pen letter bashing B.C. mink farms’ role in COVID spread
Next story
Let’s Talk Day: Why family support should be the heart of mental health treatment in B.C.

Just Posted

School District 27 superintendent Chris van der Mark. (Angie Mindus photo)
‘Ambitious learning’ workshops offered at School District 27

Virtual workshops being held.

Sarah Smith, a bereavement coordinator with the 100 Mile House District Hospice Palliative Care Society, is organizing a Hospice Winter Walk, In Memory of Your Loved One at 100 Mile Marsh on Jan. 29. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Winter lantern walk illuminates healing path

Hospice to hold Winter Walk, In Memory of Your Loved One on Friday, Feb. 29.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, updates British Columbians about COVID-19 at a press conference earlier this week. (B.C. Government image)
B.C.’s 1st case of COVID-19 confirmed a year ago today

Here’s a look at some of the key dates in the province’s fight against the novel coronavirus

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Interior Health reports 2 more deaths, 83 new COVID-19 cases

Health authority also identifies new virus cluster in Fernie

Above: Hailey McNabb, as the mad narrator and Logan Hendry, as Edgar Allan Poe, take centre stage in PSO’s virtual performance of Poe: Dreams of Madness, which wrapped up last weekend. Left: Klaudie Slosarkova plays the widow. (John Murray photos - submitted).
PSO students get dark with Edgar Allan’s woes

Virtual performance of Poe: Dreams of Madness draws a good crowd

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,’ urges Dr. Henry

Alberta's second-quarter Opioid Response Surveillance Report was released on Sept. 23, 2020. (File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Provincial boost for addictions treatment in Vernon welcomed: MLA

MLA Harwinder Sandhu says the provincial funding is more impactful amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Abbotsford's Raine Padgham poses for a headshot during the Third Annual Girls Baseball Trailblazer Series at the Compton Youth Academy back in 2019. Padgham was recently named one of the most influential Canadians in the sport of baseball by the Canadian Baseball Network. (Rob Leiter/MLB Photos)
B.C. pink-haired pitcher, 15, named one of most influential in Canadian baseball

15-year-old flamethrower youngest person ever named to CBN’s list, Padgham threw 83 mph in September

Angie Quaale owns Well Seasoned, a gourmet food store and catering business. She’s has three requests in recent days to cater gatherings of at least 18 people. Gatherings violate Public Health Orders. (Jeff Vinnick Images}
Langley caterer rejects requests from three parties in recent days

Business asked to quote for baptism, Super Bowl party and third event, all for at least 18 people

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Guilty verdicts upheld in Surrey Six slayings

The Court of Appeal released a “Statement of Pronouncement of Judgment” on Thursday

British Columbia’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. British Columbia’s financial outlook is being hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the provincial government says a partial recovery is on the horizon next year.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Targeted cash, social supports would be more effective than basic income: UBC panel

The panel made 65 recommendations for various policy changes

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada to get 20% of promised Pfizer vaccines in next few weeks; feds look at vial size

Canada has been saying for several weeks that the shipments would return to normal in mid-February

FILE – A mink sniffs the air as he surveys the river beach in search of food, in meadow near the village of Khatenchitsy, 65 kilometers (40 miles) northwest of Minsk, Belarus on September 4, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Sergei Grits MANDATORY CREDIT
David Suzuki, experts pen letter bashing B.C. mink farms’ role in COVID spread

Two mink farms in B.C. have had COVID-19 outbreaks

Most Read