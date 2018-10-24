Interpol staff sort through illicit drugs seized as part of Operation Pangea. (Interpol)

Canada seizes $1.4M in illicit pharmaceuticals as part of international sting

Majority of products seized were sexual enhancements drugs

Canadian authorities seized more than 3,000 illicit health products as part of a week-long international operation.

According to Health Canada, the seizures were part of the 11th-annual Operation Pangea, a Interpol-led international operation targeting illicit online pharmaceutical networks.

Between Oct. 9 and Oct. 16, officials seized 3,120 packages of the 3,586 they intercepted at the border because they contained counterfeit or unlicensed health products, including illegal prescriptions drugs. Police say that the street value of the seized drugs is around $1.4 million.

The products confiscated include illicit erectile dysfunction medication, gastrointestinal and prostate support products. More than half of the products seized were fake sexual enhancement products.

Some of the illicit pharmaceuticals seized as part of Operation Pangea. (Interpol)

RCMP Deputy Commissioner Gilles Michaud said that the annual operation was “an opportunity to inform the public about the risks and dangers of purchasing medicines online.”

Interpol Secretary General Jürgen Stock said that although more packages than usual were seized this year, they contained less illicit product.

“Criminals are now shipping packages containing smaller numbers of pills and tablets to try and avoid the more stringent checks which have become routine in many countries as a result of the Pangea operations,” said Stock.

READ MORE: Major Lower Mainland drug bust nets charges against 34 alleged gangsters

READ MORE: B.C. men get combined 20 years in jail in large-scale fentanyl bust

READ MORE: B.C. man charged with litany of drug charges in cross-border smuggling operation

“However, this year’s results again show the successes achieved globally in stopping potentially lethal products from reaching unsuspecting customers.”

Globally, authorities arrested 859 people, seized $18 million in dangerous pharmaceuticals and shut down 3,671 websites, social media pages and online marketplaces.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fundraiser started by B.C. man to create Mr. Dressup documentary
Next story
Voting is elementary for Lac la Hache students

Just Posted

Voting is elementary for Lac la Hache students

‘If they participate in the student vote I think it’s more likely they’ll vote once they’re 18’

Official election results in for Cariboo Regional District

Official results confirm preliminary counts in the CRD

Tsi Del Del community grieving after weekend tragedy

North District Major Crime Unit investigating, one man in custody

South Cariboo Age-Friendly Society to host a three-part presentation in 100 Mile House

Topics include emergency prep, self-care and fire mitigation

Four Rivers Co-op opening in 100 Mile House in December

‘If we’re not reinvesting in our communities then we have our goals wrong.’

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

$450K real estate scheme involved B.C. pastor and son: regulator

BCSC panel finds Steven Maxwell, Alan and Jerry Braun took money from two investors in a fraudulent investment scheme

BC Cancer gets anonymous $18M donation

Second-largest donation in the foundation’s history to be used for new program

Kamloops man wins big after checking lotto ticket three months later

Darcy Hickey bought the $1-million ticket back in July, and it had been sitting in an envelope

Rate hike could ‘compound’ slowdown of B.C real housing market: realtor

Rate increase will likely mean buyers take a more cautious approach

Federal MP will to try to hold Island riding in coming MLA byelection

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson will seek provincial NDP nomination in coming byelection

Canada seizes $1.4M in illicit pharmaceuticals as part of international sting

Majority of products seized were sexual enhancements drugs

Walkoff Memories: ‘93 Jays reunite for 25th anniversary of World Series win

Blue Jays scored 8-6 win and a second straight World Series title

Electricity restored in slide-threatened northeastern B.C. community of Old Fort

The regional district is maintaining the evacuation order issued almost three weeks ago

Most Read