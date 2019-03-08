B.C.’s Legislative Assembly has the highest share of female members among Canadian legislatures with 38 per cent, 11 per cent more than the total share of all legislators in Canada. Canada overall ranks 59th in the world, with with almost 27 per cent of its legislative seats held by women. (Black Press File).

Canada ranks 59th based on share of women in elected legislatures

British Columbia’s legislative assembly has the highest female share in Canada with 38 per cent

Women hold an average 24 per cent of seats in the lower (read: elected) houses of legislatures around the world, according to Amanda Bittner, associate professor of political science and Director of the Gender and Politics Laboratory at Memorial University, drawing on data from the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

RELATED: Sooke mayor travels to Cambodia to empower women in politics

Canada, according to Bittner, ranks 59th in the world, with with almost 27 per cent of its legislative seats held by women, which account for almost 51 per cent of the Canadian population, according to the 2016 Census. The African nation of Rwanda leads when it comes to female representation with 61 per cent of seats held by women.

RELATED: Most Canadians don’t feel more women needed in politics: survey

Closer to home, women hold 33 out of 87 seats in B.C.’s legislative assembly, a share of almost 38 per cent. This figure gives British Columbia the highest share of elected women in Canadian legislatures. By comparison, women hold 27 per cent of the seats in the federal House of Commons (91 out of 335).

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Fraser Health taxied Surrey homeless patients to Chilliwack shelters, mayor says
Next story
Renowned Canadian poet and novelist Patrick Lane dead at 79

Just Posted

Fire break work in South Cariboo

‘We’re trying to keep it shaded so it keeps the forest floor a little [moist]’

100 Mile’s Big Horn Archery Club to open the South Cariboo’s archery season on March 16

The Indoor 3D Archery Shoot will be at the Stan Halcro arena in 100 Mile House

CRD to replace 14 fire trucks before 2023

Replacements scheduled for Lone Butte, Forest Grove and Kersley VFDs

100 Mile Performing Arts Society showcases talent in opening weekend

Four Short Threesomes

100 Mile to be debt free by July, says mayor

‘We’re in good shape. Probably in better shape than pretty well most communities in B.C.’

Fashion Fridays: 2019 spring trends

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Canada ranks 59th based on share of women in elected legislatures

British Columbia’s legislative assembly has the highest female share in Canada with 38 per cent

Canada sees second straight monthly employment surge with 55,900 net new jobs

Canada’s February surge followed an even bigger gain of 66,800 positions in January

Annie Lennox pushes for global feminism on International Women’s Day

‘Feminism — we must use this word because it means empowerment,’ says Lennox

McDavid, Oilers beat Canucks 3-2 for 4th straight win

Vancouver has lost 4 of last 5 games

Renowned Canadian poet and novelist Patrick Lane dead at 79

Literary community responds to news of his passing

B.C. offers to work with U.S. states on daylight saving time

Washington, Oregon, California considering ending time shift

Fraser Health taxied Surrey homeless patients to Chilliwack shelters, mayor says

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove calls the practice ‘unacceptable’ in a March 5 letter

90% of B.C. millennials don’t have a legal will: survey

A new report says 58 per cent of British Columbians do not have a will

Most Read