Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada-USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The federal government appears to have relaxed restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border that would have made it impossible for first-year university students from the United States to enter the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke

Canada provides exception for U.S. students planning to study north of border

Students coming from the U.S. may no longer need a study permit that was issued on or before March 18

The federal government appears to have relaxed restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border that would have made it impossible for first-year university students from the United States to enter the country.

An update to the government’s guidance for international students, quietly posted Friday, now says students coming from the U.S. may no longer need a study permit that was issued on or before March 18 — the day the border restrictions were first announced.

That requirement had the parents of many U.S. freshmen complaining that it would have been impossible for their children to get into the country to begin their studies.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada now says border officers will accept a “port of entry letter of introduction” that shows the student was approved for a study permit, in lieu of a permit approved before March 18.

Other parents in the U.S. remain wary, since the rules require anyone seeking entry to Canada to be travelling for a “non-discretionary or non-optional purpose” — a description that could include students whose courses are happening entirely online.

And the exception appears only to apply to students from the U.S., where cases of COVID-19 have been steadily rising in recent weeks.

READ MORE: Canada-U.S. couple says 14-day quarantine makes border rules for families ‘illogical’

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CanadaCoronavirusUniversities and CollegesUSA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stop passing the buck on tent camps, Horgan tells municipalities
Next story
Flu clinics a go but no drop-ins: Interior Health

Just Posted

Flu clinics a go but no drop-ins: Interior Health

IH sent out a clarification after a memo came to light there won’t be flu clinics this fall

FOREST INK: Most juniper shrub damage likely from voles

I first noticed the presence of vole tunnels on my lawn this spring just as the snow was melting

Cattle lend Mt. Timothy helping hand as management work on upgrades for winter

From the pro shop to the hill, lots of upgrades underway for the ski hill

New lanes to greet bowlers when leagues resumes

Big Country Lanes Family Bowling Centre is getting a facelift

LETTERS: Legion seeks to move Cenotaph and find venue for Remembrance Day Service

We would like the community to support us in this endeavour

B.C. records 81 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since Friday

Two more deaths, total infected in B.C. reaches 3,500

B.C. sets limits on number of guests, visitors in vacation rental homes

Limits come after outbreaks at private parties, gatherings, restaurants

Horgan advises drivers with non-B.C. plates to take bus to avoid harassment

He says he can’t tell people how to respond when seeing out-of-province plates

Advocates urge B.C. to withdraw proposed bill allowing youth to be held after overdoses

Bill 22 would create more harm than good argues the Union of BC Indian Chiefs and others

Canadians pick Pierre Trudeau as the top prime minister since 1968, new poll suggests

Poll shows 54 per cent of Canadians believe former NDP leader Jack Layton would have made good prime minister

B.C. RCMP arrest man who allegedly jumped U.S.– Canada border, floated down river naked

The incident occurred Friday around 4:30 p.m.

Kamloops business owners say ‘rude, unruly’ customers need to start following COVID rules

Some incidents have even turned violent, restaurant owners say

NHL’s Rob Shick goes ‘inside the bubble’ for pro hockey’s restart

B.C.-born senior officiating manager heads to camp in Toronto, missing his B.C. golf classic

Several people sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Sea to Sky

Police and first responders closed the highway for 10 hours while investigators looked into the case of the crash

Most Read