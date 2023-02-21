A red service alert has been issued for the Lone Butte Post Office due to the cold and snow. This means mail delivery and recalls have been suspended till conditions improve. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A red service alert has been issued for the Lone Butte Post Office due to the cold and snow. This means mail delivery and recalls have been suspended till conditions improve. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Canada Post service alerts issued for Lone Butte and 100 Mile House

Cold and snow over the region prompted Canada Post to issue the alerts

Canada Post delivery service alerts have been issued for the 100 Mile House and Lone Butte areas due to the cold and snow conditions effective Feb. 21.

Lone Butte is under a red service alert meaning postal deliveries and recalls are being suspended for today. Delivery service will resume once conditions are safe to do so.

100 Mile House has been downgraded to a yellow alert. Postal carriers will do their best to deliver but there may be delays.

Active and archived service alerts may be found on the Canada Post website. Alerts may be issued for communities or an entire province depending on weather events.

Customers who have questions regarding mail delivery can contact the Canada Post Customer Service team online at canadapost.ca/support or by telephone at 1-866-607-6301 (TTY: 1-800-267-2797).


fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vigils for anniversary of Ukraine invasion planned in B.C. communities

Just Posted

A red service alert has been issued for the Lone Butte Post Office due to the cold and snow. This means mail delivery and recalls have been suspended till conditions improve. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Canada Post service alerts issued for Lone Butte and 100 Mile House

Ginny-Lou Alexander turns the page for Julia Siclari as she plays Pas de doux at the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts Society Showcase and Awards Evening. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Registration location for the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts has changed

Hereditary chief Deric Snow adjusts his glasses as he joins family and friends to witness the historical repatriation of the Nuxalk Nation totem pole carved by the late Louie Snow after years of effort to release the pole back to the nation from the Royal BC Museum during a ceremony in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, February 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
‘Wonderful awakening’ as totem pole is returned to Nuxalk Nation after a century

Buses in School District 27 are not running due to weather. (Angie Mindus file photo)
School District 27 cancels all buses due to road conditions Tuesday, Feb. 21