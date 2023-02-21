Canada Post service alerts issued for Lone Butte and 100 Mile House

Cold and snow over the region prompted Canada Post to issue the alerts

A red service alert has been issued for the Lone Butte Post Office due to the cold and snow. This means mail delivery and recalls have been suspended till conditions improve. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Canada Post delivery service alerts have been issued for the 100 Mile House and Lone Butte areas due to the cold and snow conditions effective Feb. 21.

Lone Butte is under a red service alert meaning postal deliveries and recalls are being suspended for today. Delivery service will resume once conditions are safe to do so.

100 Mile House has been downgraded to a yellow alert. Postal carriers will do their best to deliver but there may be delays.

Active and archived service alerts may be found on the Canada Post website. Alerts may be issued for communities or an entire province depending on weather events.

Customers who have questions regarding mail delivery can contact the Canada Post Customer Service team online at canadapost.ca/support or by telephone at 1-866-607-6301 (TTY: 1-800-267-2797).



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

