Canada hits Venezuelan government with more sanctions

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland announced sanctions against 43 high-ranking Venezuelan officials

Canada is imposing more sanctions on the government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who it blames for the country’s deteriorating political and economic situation.

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland on Monday announced sanctions against 43 high-ranking Venezuelan officials, including regional governors, and said they were implicated in the undermining of democratic institutions.

READ MORE: Venezuela seeks UN support against ‘military aggression’

Canada had already sanctioned 70 other people linked to Maduro’s government.

The sanctions include asset freezes and ban Canadians from any financial dealings with targeted individuals.

Canada, the United States and about 50 other countries support Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who says he is the interim president and that Maduro must resign. Maduro says he is the target of a coup plot by the U.S., which has also imposed oil and other sanctions on Venezuelan entities and individuals.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Former foster child remembers B.C. shooting victim as loving and supportive
Next story
US measles count up to 555, with most new cases in New York

Just Posted

Cariboo communities see slight increase or decrease in 2019 real estate sales

BC Northern Real Estate Board released its quarterly report for 2019

Did you go to the Festival of the Arts Showcase?

Did you go to the Festival of the Arts Showcase?… Continue reading

Tuberculosis case confirmed in Prince George

Northern Health is contacting those who may be at risk

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

28 Years Ago (1991): Teachers were planning further action to protest the… Continue reading

What is your most favourite part about the Festival of the Arts?

Ginny-Lou Alexander 100 Mile House “I like all of the performances, really.… Continue reading

VIDEO: Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral on fire

Peak of church is undergoing a 6 million-euro renovation

UPDATE: Man shot dead in Penticton, residents warned to stay indoors

A witnesses says a person was shot while standing in a yard on Lakeview Street

BREAKING: Man charged in fatal Salmon Arm church shooting

Matrix Savage Gathergood remains in custody

Rural doctors, primary care get big share of B.C. doctor settlement

Family physicians giving way to salaried teams in clinics

B.C. man, 25, dies after falling from zipline in Thailand, reports say

Bangkok Post says man fell from Flight of the Gibbon zipline in Chiang Mai

Former foster child remembers B.C. shooting victim as loving and supportive

The former foster child said he wept for an hour upon learning of the death

B.C. cities break North American gas price record

As of Sunday afternoon, gas in White Rock cost $1.709 a litre, which is more than any major city

B.C. MP in hospital with pancreatic cancer

Message posted asks for prayers for Langley-Aldergrove MP

UPDATE: Family confirms man killed in shooting at Salmon Arm church

Gordon Parmenter was the victim of what his family believes was a targeted attack

Most Read