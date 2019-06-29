Regan Matsuda with his Canada flag pinwheel at the 108 Heritage Site on Canda Day 2018. File photo.

Canada Day celebrations in the South Cariboo

Here are some events to go celebrate Canada’s birthday

With Canada Day coming up, the weekend is bound to be full of entertainment, good fun and plenty of stuff to do. Here is everything happening around the South Cariboo on Canada Day.

108 Mile Heritage Site

The 108 Heritage Site begins their Canada Day festivities at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony featuring the RCMP colour guard and speeches from MLA Donna Barnett, 100 Mile House Mayor Mitch Campsall, Canim Lake Band Chief Helen Henderson, and Cariboo Regional District area G director Al Richmond. Peter Thorne will be the master of ceremonies.

Music will begin at 11 a.m with Eloise Hobi, followed by Lydia McLelland, Baylee Shields, the Canim Lake Dancers, and Dutch Courage.

The 100 Mile Cruzers Car Club will also be there. Donkey, alpaca and pony rides are also available for children, along with face painting and games. There will be a teacher in the schoolhouse as well.

The Greeny Lake VFD will be selling raffle tickets for an ATV at the event. Free watermelon and bottled water will also be free, courtesy of Save-on-Foods.

Clinton

The celebrations will be at Reg Conn Park with the opening ceremonies beginning at 11 a.m. There will a free lunch and cake. Kids will also have a chance to catch some fish in a derby. There will also be a bouncy castle, races, games and face painting.

Ruth Lake

The annual Canada Day picnic will be hosted at Ruth Lake Park.

Free hot dogs and beverages will be served at 12 p.m. The national anthem will be formed at 1 p.m., cake to follow. For more information contact Wendy at 250-945-5660.

Lone Butte

There won’t be any Canada Day celebrations in Lone Butte but it sure will be loud.

Metalocalypstick, an outdoor female-based metal festival, will be taking place at the Lone Butte Community Hall from June 29 to 30.

All the proceeds (when there are proceeds) from the event will go to Defenders of the Vancouver Rape Relief and Women’s Shelter and Girls Rock Camp.

RELATED: Lone Butte women-focused metal festival brings in acts from around the world

Interlakes

There’s a community barbecue at the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre. Bring your meat to barbecue and a dish to share and join in the fun. The event starts at 4 p.m.

 

The Eclectica Choir sings O’ Canada to open up the 2018 108 Heritage Site’s Canada Day celebrations. This year the anthem will be performed by Peter Thorne and Lydia McLelland. File photo.

