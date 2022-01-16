Russian soldiers take part in drills at the Kadamovskiy firing range in the Rostov region in southern Russia, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Russia has rejected Western complaints about its troop buildup near Ukraine, saying it deploys them wherever it deems necessary on its own territory. (AP Photo)

Russian soldiers take part in drills at the Kadamovskiy firing range in the Rostov region in southern Russia, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Russia has rejected Western complaints about its troop buildup near Ukraine, saying it deploys them wherever it deems necessary on its own territory. (AP Photo)

Canada advises against non-essential travel to Ukraine, cites Russian aggression

The change in risk level comes amid fears of a Russian invasion

Canada is advising residents against taking non-essential trips to Ukraine because of the buildup of Russian troops near the country’s border.

The change in risk level comes amid fears of a Russian invasion.

Ottawa says Russia’s military presence has been increasing since last fall and advises Canadians who are there for non-essential purposes to consider leaving because the security situation could deteriorate.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is set to depart for Kyiv Sunday to speak with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna.

She’s also set to meet with around 200 Canadian troops stationed in Ukraine to help train the country’s security forces.

Joly’s office says her trip is to underscore Canada’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty in the face of Russian aggression.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RussiaUkraine

Previous story
British man identified as hostage-taker at Texas synagogue

Just Posted

The first train crosses the new controlled, temporary at-grade level crossing of Highway 1 at Tank Hill north of Lytton on Jan. 14. (Photo credit: MOTI)
Highway 1 reopened to traffic between Lytton and Spences Bridge

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)
NDP fails to provide adequate relief for businesses

Loxley Fuller (4) races Frosty the Snowman across the rink during a physical literacy event to connect families in Williams Lake at the Cariboo Memorial Complex last month. A 100 Mile House version of the event occurs at the South Cariboo Rec Centre later this month. (Ruth Lloyd phot - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘Physical literacy’ pitched at 100 Mile Winterfest

The ice was cleared for an afternoon of skating on Greeny Lake. (Colleen Doyle photo - submitted).
Frigid temperatures usher in 2022