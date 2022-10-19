Campsall honoured for 25 years of public service

The former mayor received three awards recognizing his time as councillor and mayor

District of 100 Mile House Councillors Ralph Fossum (left), Maureen Pinkney and Dave Mingo presented outgoing Mayor Mitch Campsall (third from left) with three awards recognizing his years of public service. (Photo submitted)

The District of 100 Mile House awarded outgoing mayor Mitch Campsall with three awards last week.

Campsall has been involved with council for 25 years, first as a councillor and later as mayor of 100 Mile House. This year, he chose not to run for reelection, allowing former councillor Maureen Pinkney to run unopposed for the office.

“To be honest, it’s bittersweet. Serving the community has been such a pleasure over the years. Being able to work with and lead such an amazing group of people is truly gratifying,” Campsall said. “I will miss it, but at the same time, I’m looking forward to spending more time with family.”

At the end of his last council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11, Campsall received recognition of service awards from the Union of BC Municipalities and the Minister of Municipal Affairs. Sheena Elias, deputy CAO, said the district also awarded him a special plaque recognizing his quarter century of dedication.

READ MORE: 100 Mile House elects two new councillors

When he entered public office, Campsall said he wasn’t looking for personal recognition. Instead, he just wanted to serve his community and leave it a better place than when he started. He said the fact that 100 Mile House is a financially stable community with funds in reserve is proof that he was able to do that.

“The recognition at the last council meeting was just icing on the cake and from the bottom of my heart, I’d like to thank all past councils and staff for making my job easier over the years and also the community for allowing me to serve for all those 25 years,” Campsall said. “It’s been a pleasure.”

As he leaves office Campsall said his advice to Pinkney is simple. The secret to being a good mayor is listening to the community.

“If I had to say one thing to Mayor-elect Pinkney, it’s to be a good listener,” Campsall said. “Listen to your council, listen to your staff and listen to the community. Always consider the pros and cons of any decision and the long-term impacts those decisions will have on the community.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>

100 Mile House