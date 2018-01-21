Four homes were evacuated in the Holly Hills area Sunday morning after a localized mudslide trapped two seniors in their home. Firefighters rescued them from the building. Photo by Katie Denne

Campbell River fire crews rescue two seniors trapped by mudslide, four homes evacuated

Residents were safely removed from the house and are now staying with family

The City of Campbell River issued an evacuation order for four homes in north Campbell River Sunday morning after heavy rain caused a slope to give way in the neighbourhood.

At about 7:05 a.m., the slope behind the home at 2211 Park Rd. gave way, causing a mud slide that brought down a mature tree and pushed the root ball into the home, a press release from the City of Campbell River says. The slide damaged the home, and the impact of the tree partially collapsed the home, and shifted it from the foundation, trapping two seniors inside. Fire crews safely removed the people from the home. They are now staying with family.

“Fortunately, no one was hurt when the bank gave way,” says city manager Deborah Sargent. “A preliminary investigation by McElhanney Consulting Services Ltd. has confirmed that the heavy rains appear to have saturated the ground above the bank in this area, and surrounding homes upslope and adjacent to this property are being evacuated as a precaution.”

A mandatory evacuation order is in effect for properties at 2211 Park, 2223 Park, 2205 Park and 2238 Steelhead Road while a professional with specific geotechnical experience in slope failures and slides investigates ground conditions and determines the stability of the bank.

“For the safety of the people living in these homes, the evacuation order will remain in effect until the bank and surrounding properties can be fully assessed,” adds Mayor Andy Adams. “We are working with emergency personnel to provide supervision in the event that people need access to the properties to acquire essential items, such as prescriptions, pets or other necessities. We are also arranging for Emergency Social Services to assist people with shelter and emergency supplies and with relocating livestock as necessary.”

The city is working to arrange for slope assessment to begin as soon as possible. It could take several days to determine the condition of the bank, and the evacuation order will remain in place until these homes are deemed safe.

Roads in the area remained open, but signs and barricades went up to alert drivers of localized flooding elsewhere in the community caused by elevated flow levels in Nunns Creek and the Campbell River, combined with high tides that slow draining from these waterways to the ocean.

Previous story
Final phase of MDMA-assisted psychotherapy trials to kick off in B.C.
Next story
Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Just Posted

Morning Jan. 22: low chance of flurries, conditions largely mild

The roads and weather for the South Cariboo

Bird art wanted for new Parkside exhibit

Public asked to create images of particular birds

100 Mile House blind curlers qualify for Western Canada Championships

They beat Prince George in dramatic fashion to come in third place

Winter Film Series ready with three showings

Focus on sustainability and relevance to the South Cariboo

Annual allowable cut does not need to change, according to report

Only a 24-month window available for salvage logging burned wood

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

UK’s Princess Eugenie, daughter of Prince Andrew, engaged

Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, will marry Jack Brooksbank in Autumn 2018

German nurse charged with 97 more murders

Niels Hoegel, serving a life sentence for two murders, has been indicted in nearly 100 more killings.

Two men guilty in murders of Alberta family could face 75 years

The pair were found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Klaus’s parents and sister in a rural home near Castor, Alberta

With Senate talks falling short, U.S. shutdown enters workweek

President Donald Trump accused Democrats of prioritizing services and security for noncitizens over U.S. citizens

Toronto mayor wants city to co-host 2026 FIFA World Cup

The mayor of Canada’s most populous city says he wants Toronto to be among the North American cities to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup

With a lighter touch, SAG Awards follows a familiar script

Morgan Freeman accepts the Life Achievement Award at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday

S. Koreans burn Kim’s photo as N. Korean band leader passes

South Korean activists burned a large photo of Kim Jong Un as an extremely popular girl band passed them

Search resumes for missing persons swept away by high water south of Campbell River

Reports of three people being swept away by high water

Most Read