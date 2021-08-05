A growing memorial, in honour of the 215 residential school children whose remains have been discovered buried near the former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., sits outside Calgary City Hall in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Calgary police say they are investigating an arson at the memorial. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A growing memorial, in honour of the 215 residential school children whose remains have been discovered buried near the former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., sits outside Calgary City Hall in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Calgary police say they are investigating an arson at the memorial. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary police looking for man after residential school memorial set on fire

Security cameras caught a man who appeared to light the fire just before midnight

Police say they are investigating an arson at a memorial for residential school victims at Calgary City Hall.

Investigators say in a news release security cameras caught a man who appeared to light the fire just before midnight Tuesday.

Photos of the aftermath show damage to the children’s shoes sitting at the site of the memorial and other objects burned to ashes.

Police say it’s too early to say why the memorial was lit on fire, but note the hate crimes unit is helping with the investigation to look for evidence of hate-related motivation.

Calgary police say they are very aware of tensions in the community related to residential schools and recent acts of vandalism and arson.

They say the suspect has short black hair and was wearing a black baseball hat, black backpack, blue jeans, white-soled shoes and a long-sleeved plaid shirt.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. to mark Sept. 30 as day of commemoration for residential school victims, survivors

ArsonIndigenousresidential schools

Previous story
‘Trauma as his shield’: Cuomo’s apology, defence for sexual harassment allegations criticized

Just Posted

Danny Gorham and Josh St-Amour work on the new mountain biking trail that will end at the top of Jesmond Mountain. (Photo submitted)
Jesmond Mountain receiving new mountain biking trail

Fraser Health held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib in Surrey on Friday, May 7, 2021. Roughly 400 people pre-registered to get their vaccine the week before. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
B.C. reports 342 new COVID cases, half of which are in Interior Health

The CRD issued an evacuation order for 92 parcels of property in the Big Stick Lake area. (CRD Image)
Big Stick Lake area properties under evacuation order, sustained winds increased fire activity

Partial evacuation alert.
UPDATE: More alerts lifted for Green Lake, Horse Lake, Sheridan and Canim