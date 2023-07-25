RCMP say the body of a man was pulled from Salmo River one day after the Shambhala Music Festival. File photo

RCMP say the body of a man was pulled from Salmo River one day after the Shambhala Music Festival. File photo

Calgary man found dead in river near Shambhala Music Festival

RCMP say it’s not clear if the man was attending the event

RCMP say the body of a Calgary man was discovered in the Salmo River one day after the Shambhala Music Festival.

Police announced in a statement Tuesday that divers contracted by the festival to recover garbage from the river found the 43-year-old on Monday and brought him back to shore where he was pronounced dead.

It’s not clear if the unidentified man was attending the festival at the time of his death. Police say he appears to have drowned and don’t suspect foul play.

Shambhala, an electronic music festival located south of Nelson, ran Thursday to Sunday.

READ MORE:

Portable drug-testing ‘robot’ heading to Shambhala Music Festival

B.C. music festival visitors more likely to use drug-checking services: Interior Health

RCMP still searching for man who went missing after Shambhala

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Love beyond words’: Family of 2 missing B.C. children release statement
Next story
B.C. working to source hay, feed for farmers in need immediately

Just Posted

The Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre has issued an evacuation alert for the Anahim Peak area July 25. (CRD image)
Evacuation alert issued for Anahim Peak area in West Chilcotin July 25

A ceremony was held in Bella Coola for the Nuxalk Guardians, Kitasoo Xai'xais Guardians with BC Parks. (Government of B.C. photo)
BC Park Ranger authority appointed to Nuxalk, Kitasoo Xai’xais guardians

Aerial overview of Young Creek and Highway 20 on July 22, 2023. (BCWS photo)
Motorists asked not to stop for photos at Highway 20 fire west of Anahim Lake

The Branch Road wildfire (C11243) is now classified as Being Held at 1,350 hectares in size. This status change means that the wildfire is not expected to spread beyond predetermined boundaries under current conditions. (BCWS photo)
Weather helps BC Wildfire Service get a handle on Cariboo’s northwest fires