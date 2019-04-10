Calgary man arrested with 4.5 kilograms of cocaine in Ontario

Teh 44-year-old was found with the cocaine in his car

A Calgary man is facing charges after police say they found nearly 4.5 kilograms of cocaine in his car.

Ontario Provincial Police say they stopped the man for an alleged traffic violation in northern Ontario and then searched his vehicle, finding the cocaine.

READ MORE: Opioid overdoses claimed more than 3,200 lives in first nine months of 2018

The 44-year-old has been charged with one count of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, and five counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.

He was scheduled to appear in court in Kenora, Ont., on Wednesday.

READ MORE: One dead, 17 injured in North Carolina gas explosion

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Edmonton woman quits Claire’s after refusing to pierce tearful seven-year-old’s ears
Next story
One dead, 17 injured in North Carolina gas explosion

Just Posted

Council considers resident suggestion on attracting more traffic into downtown core

Secondary suites policy expected soon

B.C. Interior Chiefs applaud federal government’s treaty loan forgiveness plan

Four NStQ chiefs say their communities alone have accumulated $30 million in treaty loans

Residents of North Bonaparte Road frustrated by ongoing road issues

The same section of road has experienced flooding and mudslides within the past month and a half

B.C. and feds engage public on caribou recovery plan in Williams Lake

Predation management will likely be a part of the strategy to recover caribou

Cariboo Fire Centre announces Category Three fire ban in effect April 15

Prohibition will remain in place until Sept. 27, 2019, or until the public is otherwise notified.

B.C. North Coast residents to Ottawa: ‘We can’t make a living fishing’

Lax Kw’alaams mayor, Prince Rupert biologist speak to standing committee on Fisheries and Oceans

Edmonton woman quits Claire’s after refusing to pierce tearful seven-year-old’s ears

The company says it has reiterated and clarified its policy to all staff

‘Pay $50,000 for water or leave,’ B.C. First Nation tells non-member residents

Chief says demand for non-member payment part of goal to have boil-water advisory lifted

Ryan Reynolds-produced family game show ‘Don’t’ coming to ABC

Show is being described as both ‘comedic’ and ‘physical’

Book-banning discussed as Chilliwack trustee’s motion on parental consent fails

‘This is Alabama time, and we should stay away from it,’ board chair argues

Search resumes for Merritt cowboy missing since January

Ben Tyner disappeared on Jan. 28

Wildfire breaks out near Pemberton

The blaze is 50 hectares

Forestry, recreation squeezed by B.C. caribou recovery strategy

Herds fade away, even in parks protected from development

Opioid overdoses claimed more than 3,200 lives in first nine months of 2018

Fentanyl and other fentanyl-related substances continue to be a ‘major driver’

Most Read