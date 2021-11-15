TNRD issues evacuation alert for electoral areas along Highways 1 and 97 from 16 Mile to Kanaka Bar

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District for areas between 16 Mile and Kanaka Bar due to heavy rainfall. (Photo credit: TNRD)

Alert does not apply to villages of Ashcroft or Cache Creek

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) has issued an evacuation alert for parts of electoral areas “I”, “M”, and “N” extending along the Highway 1/97 corridor from 16 Mile north of Cache Creek to just south of Kanaka Bar in the Fraser Canyon.

The evacuation alert does not include the municipalities of Cache Creek and Ashcroft, but does include unincorporated communities such as Spences Bridge and Walhachin.

The alert was issued late on Monday morning (Nov. 15) in response to heavy rainfall throughout the region. The TNRD has also issued an evacuation alert for a large area of the regional district around Merritt, while the entire City of Merritt is now on evacuation order.

Residents in the area covered by the evacuation alert should prepare to leave their properties should the situation worsen, according to the alert, which cites “imminent threat to people and property.”

Up-to-date information on the current emergency can be found at www.tnrd.ca.

More to come…



melissa.smalley@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter