Busy week for RCMP with collisions, beak and enters, truck falling through ice and vehicle fire

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 106 complaints and calls for service during the past week. Some highlights are as follows:

Break and enter

On Jan. 3, RCMP were called to a report of a break and enter at a business on the 3000 block of Highway 97 in Lac la Hache. From surveillance on the scene, it is believed a person forced their way into the business where liquor and alcohol were taken. It is believed the person left in a vehicle of unknown description heading northbound on the highway. The person was of slim build, wearing a grey or white hoody with black shoes.

Break and enter

On Jan. 2, RCMP were called to a called to a report of a break and enter to an abandoned business on the 3000 block of Highway 97 in Lac la Hache. Two caucasian persons, male and female, age 60-70 were observed entering the building and possibly taking items. A black truck with a canopy was observed and believed associated with the culprits. They left when questioned by an area resident.

Break and enter

On Jan. 1, RCMP were called to a report of a break and enter to a residence on the 3000 block of Dodge Rd. A neighbour had observed the front door open with a newer pickup truck on the street. It is likely the neighbour scared off the culprit, however, a TV and jewelry were taken. The incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m.

Truck falls through ice

On Jan. 1, RCMP were called to a vehicle that had been travelling on Lac la Hache and broke through the ice. The incident reportedly took place the previous night where the operator of the truck drove out on the ice to set up fireworks. The vehicle fell through and sunk to the bottom of the lake. The driver of the vehicle was able to escape unharmed and swim to shore. RCMP have forwarded the incident to the Ministry of Environment for further follow up. Police would like to remind the public that at this time lakes currently do not have enough ice for automobiles to safely travel on. The incident is under investigation.

Vehicle on fire

On Dec. 31, RCMP were called to a vehicle on fire on Abel Lake Rd near Lilly Pad Lake Rd. Members attended and found 108 Mile House Fire Dept on scene extinguishing a fully engulfed vehicle. The vehicle which was a 2001 Dodge pick up was found to be stolen from Vancouver in November. The vehicle was believed to be set on fire at around 10:30 a.m. as a witness had observed the smoke.

Vehicle in ditch

On Dec. 31, RCMP were called to a report of a vehicle in the ditch and possible impaired driver on Easzee Dr near Kinncum Rd. Members attended and located a truck in the ditch with a an ATV in the back. The owner of the vehicle was found walking nearby and found to be impaired by alcohol. The male was issued a 24 hour driving prohibition and his vehicle was towed.

Collision

On Dec. 31, RCMP were called to a report of a single vehicle collision on the 3000 block of Wright Station Rd. It was determined that a vehicle travelling eastbound had lost control on icy roads and then onto the soft snowy shoulder. The vehicle was pulled off road and struck a large tree head-on. Two occupants of the vehicle were both injured and were taken to 100 Mile House Hospital for further treatment. The vehicle was demolished and both occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time which aided in limiting their injuries.

Collision

On Dec. 30, RCMP were called to a collision on Highway 97 near the north end of Alder Ave. A vehicle travelling northbound lost control and went into a 360 before crashing into a snow bank across from Super 8 Motel. The driver was not hurt but the vehicle sustained severe damage.

Impaired driving

On Dec. 30, RCMP were called to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 24 near Sheridan Lake Rd West. It was determined that a male had been observed drunk at a business and then was observed operating a vehicle erratically. The vehicle was found off road left over a steep embankment. Members arrived and the male was found uninjured but extremely intoxicated. The male was arrested for impaired driving as well as driving while prohibited. The male was taken to 100 Mile House Hospital where he received treatment for exposure to extreme cold. The male who is a 42-year-old resident of Roe Lake was later released and will attend court at a later date.

Vehicles stolen

On Dec. 30, RCMP were called to a report of a break and enter at a business located on the 300 block of Exeter Station Rd. It was determined that culprit(s) entered the property and stole a 1999 Dodge 2500 pick up with a snow plow attachment. From tire tracks at the scene, it appears the truck headed toward 100 Mile House. A gate had been ripped down in order to get the vehicle out. This vehicle was located the following day parked near Alpine Ave and 7th St. and it was determined at that time that another vehicle had been stolen from a parking lot. A white 2005 GMC panel van with license plate FC8134 with a “Mica Ventures Inc” decal on the side of it had been taken. To date, this vehicle has not been recovered.

Break and enter

On Dec. 29, RCMP were called to a break an enter to a business on the 200 block of 7th St. Seven storage lockers at the business had been broken into sometime overnight. At this time a TV and a vacuum sealer are known to have been taken from at least one locker. It is not known if other items are missing from the other storage lockers at this time.

Collision

On Dec. 29, RCMP were called two-vehicle collision on Hwy 97 and First St. It was determined that a vehicle on Highway 97 north bound was at the intersection stopped at a red light. A North bound vehicle travelling behind attempted to stop but slid on icy roads and crashed into the back of the lead vehicle. The driver of the first vehicle and occupant received injuries not believed serious. The other driver was not hurt.

Impaired driver

On Dec. 27, RCMP were called to a report of a broken down vehicle on the roadway on Highway 97 near the 108 Mile Heritage Site. Members attended the call and found two males on the side of the road. It was determined that the driver of the vehicle was impaired by alcohol and initially lied about his name. He was issued a 24-hour suspension from driving and his vehicle was towed.

Break and enter

On Dec. 27, RCMP were called to a report of an attempted break and enter at a residential property located on the 5000 block of Lilly Pad Lake Rd. A gate to the property as well as 10 fence posts had been found pulled down likely by a vehicle and the property entered. An outbuilding was entered but at this time it is not known if anything was taken.

Multi-vehicle collision

On Dec. 27, RCMP were called to a three-vehicle collision on Highway 97 at the railway overpass near Ainsworth Rd. It was determined that a northbound vehicle lost control on icy road conditions and crossed the center line striking the barricade. Another motorist who witnessed the collision stopped to lend assistance. Another northbound vehicle lost control in the same area and struck the vehicle that had stopped to lend assistance. The three drivers and a passenger from one of the vehicles were taken to 100 Mile House Hospital with injuries not believed to be serious. The highway was closed for approximately two hours. While emergency crews were dealing with with this incident a marked Interior Roads truck was struck by a white pick up truck with a canopy in the south bound lane while the employee was conducting traffic control for the first collision. The truck involved did not remain at the scene and left. No injuries occurred. Police would like to remind motorists to slow down when they see emergency services, flaggers or tow trucks roadside.