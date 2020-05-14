Business owner says District of 100 Mile House can do better

‘I would expect a little more courtesy and diplomacy’

Sandi Sillito, owner of The Boondocks Restaurant in Interlakes, heard about Williams Lake purchasing a static electromagnetic sanitizer in anticipation of services re-opening and, having access to two, decided to reach out to the District of 100 Mile House.

She had what she called a 10-second conversation and was surprised to be told that the district wasn’t interested somewhat abruptly.

Sillito says she was not expecting a big enthusiastic yes but thought they’d at least ask more questions. She also says she found the interaction she had “unprofessional” adding the person didn’t give their name. Sillito contacted mayor Mitch Campsall about the interaction afterwards.

Campsall confirmed with the Free Press that they received the call as well as a follow-up email and said the district has no need for the device at the moment.

“The District already has access to an electromagnetic sanitizer machine and hence has no need for additional capacity at this time.”

Chief Administrative Officer Roy Scott added that they’re usually used in bigger settings like Rec Centres, gyms or inside confined spaces like busses, adding that the District doesn’t own the South Cariboo Rec Centre.

Campsall apologized for the unprofessional reception Sillito received on the phone.

“We apologize for this unfortunate interaction. The matter has been addressed with the employee as any other personnel issue would be addressed between employee and employer.”

Sillito says the interaction ruined her day and her opinion of politics in 100 Mile House.

“As a resident and local business owner, I would expect a little more courtesy and diplomacy when trying to reach my municipal office.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusNews

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada wants to extend U.S. travel ban; PM not yet ready to consider future plan

Just Posted

#100MileStayStrong contest offers $800

“It feels good helping people, it feels good helping the community”

Chocolate milk stolen from a refrigerated truck in Lac la Hache

The weekly RCMP report for the 100 Mile House area

Five arrested and in custody following early morning robbery at 150 Mile Husky Centre

Three adults, one a prolific offender, plus two young offenders arrested

UPDATE: Thieves target 150 Mile Husky Centre, flee with empty ATM machine down Highway 97

Store is closed as police investigate

Show us your big catch

The 100 Mile Free Press is looking for your fishing pictures

Canada wants to extend U.S. travel ban; PM not yet ready to consider future plan

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee are in touch regularly

Canada’s national parks, historic sites to be at least partially re-opened by June 1

The gradual re-openings are to be accompanied by measures designed to ensure the safety of visitors and workers.

Most of B.C.’s provincial parks to reopen today, visitors asked to physically distance

Overnight camping and the rest of the day-use facilities could return in June

Serological surveys to look for COVID-19 immunity in Canadian population

It’s not yet known how much immunity antibodies can offer

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Interior Health begins planning for reopening of gyms and fitness centers

Interior Health formally closed down fitness gyms and yoga studios on April 2

Williams Lake hospital shows creativity in the face of COVID-19

Interior Health stated staff capitalized on flood to create negative pressure unit

Non-medical masks can help when physical distancing not possible, says Tam

Messaging over non-medical mask wearing has shifted over the course of pandemic

Train brake test called into question by TSB after fatal Field derailment probe

The derailment, which occured in Feb. 2019, killed three crew members

Most Read