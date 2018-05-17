Burns Lake RCMP seize tainted cannabis

Police find pot laced with opiates ‘on separate occasions’ during past two weeks

Police in Burns Lake say cannabis laced with opiates has been circulating in the community.

RCMP have seized pot tainted with opiates “on separate occasions” during the past two weeks, according to a May 16 media release.

Cpl. Aaron Semmler stressed the importance of getting the word out about the potential danger.

“The RCMP has been informed of the possibility of tainted marijuana and it’s important to let the community know of the potential hazard that may exist,” Semmler said in the statement.