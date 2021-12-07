File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Burned vehicle in Port Moody linked to Coquitlam, B.C., shooting, police say

Nine-year-old boy who was in the back seat was not injured

Police say they believe a suspicious vehicle fire in Port Moody, B.C., is connected to a shooting that occurred minutes before in nearby Coquitlam.

A statement from Port Moody police says officers responded to a report of a silver sedan that was found burning on Saturday after being abandoned.

Mounties in Coquitlam say they’re now investigating any connection between the burned vehicle and the shooting, which may have been targeted.

They say the victim, who was not known to police, was taken hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

They say his nine-year-old son, who was in the back seat, was not injured.

The RCMP say in a statement that there is not enough evidence to establish or rule out a link between the shooting and gang conflict in the Lower Mainland, “but police do not believe this was a completely random act.”

They say a silver sedan with a description matching the burned vehicle was seen leaving the area and police are asking anyone who was in the Westwood Plateau or Maude Court areas between 4:20 and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday to come forward with any information that could be helpful.

—The Canadian Press

Crime

Previous story
B.C.’s storm recovery ‘trending in the right direction,’ but gas rationing to remain
Next story
Nelson ecologist questions B.C.’s roll-out of old growth strategy

Just Posted

Mount Timothy’s Glen Tanner waxes a pair of skies while getting the pro-shop ready for the coming season. (Photo submitted)
Mount Timothy prepares for season opener

A survey of Vernon School District staff members found that 92 per cent have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. (Metro creative stock)
TNRD to require employees, contractors, volunteers to be fully vaccinated

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)
Forest communities being ignored

Oban Chambers enjoys the first ski of the season at the old junior high field during 100 Mile Nordics Skills Development Program practise Sunday. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile Nordics finish third in membership contest