Budget responds to long-standing calls for federal strategy to address dementia

More than 400,000 Canadian seniors were living with dementia in 2013-14, two-thirds of them women

Health advocacy groups are cheering the Liberal government’s proposal to spend $50 million over five years to support a national dementia strategy that would be released later this spring.

Tuesday’s pre-election budget from Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the aim of the measure is to improve the lives of people living with dementia and their caregivers through better public awareness of the challenges posed by the condition.

Groups like the Alzheimer Society, which have long urged Ottawa to take action, welcomed the decision.

Alzheimer Society CEO Pauline Tardif says the money will be a ”significant step” towards a funded and comprehensive national dementia strategy that will ultimately help affected families live better lives.

READ MORE: ‘There is a life to live after a diagnosis’: UBC study probes stigma of dementia

READ MORE: Dementia villages offer secured freedom to aging B.C. patients

Figures cited in the budget say more than 400,000 Canadian seniors were living with dementia in 2013-14, two-thirds of them women.

In 2011, former NDP MP Claude Gravelle introduced legislation calling for a national dementia strategy to support Canadians ravaged by Alzheimer’s and other related dementia diseases.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘That’s a load of crap’: Dog poop conspiracy spreads in White Rock
Next story
Washington State sheriff’s deputy killed, officer injured during traffic stop

Just Posted

A section of North Bonaparte Road has flooded in Pressy Lake area

The flooding is approximately 17-30 kilometres east of 70 Mile House.

Prescribed burns to take place around Lytton, Spences Bridge

BC Wildfire Service will only conduct burns if conditions permit

IT’S OFFICIAL: Mt. Timothy sale complete

New owners looking toward year-round mountain resort facility

B.C. minister says rural internet is ‘railroad of the 21st century’

Jinny Sims talks details about the $50-million provincial and possible $750-million federal funds

Flooding hits Highway 97 north of Cache Creek

Recent warm temperatures are causing an increase in flooding on area roads

VIDEO: Can you believe it? This B.C. hill pulls cars backwards up a slope

Sir Isaac Newton had clearly never been to this Vernon anomaly when he discovered gravity

Paramedic staff shortage at critical level: B.C. union

A number of units were out of service due to lack of staffing in Lower Mainland, union says

B.C. lottery winner being sued by Surrey co-workers

They claim he owes them $200,000 each, in a lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

Fraser Health under fire again for taxiing homeless man from Langley to Hope

Patient sent to Hope shelter because a spot in the man’s home community couldn’t be located

Dead sea lion discovered on Hornby Island shoreline

Reports indicate animal was shot in the head

Celina Caesar-Chavannes quits Liberal caucus, sits as independent MP

The Whitby, Ont., MP has been a vocal supporter of Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott

Woman punched on the sidelines of B.C. soccer game

Both involved were watching the U21 game in West Vancouver from the sidelines when things got heated

Catch-up immunization aims to stamp out B.C. measles resurgence

Vaccination records to be checked at B.C. schools next fall

B.C. dairy farmers say federal budget not enough to cut losses from USMCA

Concerns raised over vague details, funding access and impacts on growth

Most Read