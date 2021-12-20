Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry meets with some of the first children under 12 to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a clinic in Victoria, Nov. 29, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry meets with some of the first children under 12 to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a clinic in Victoria, Nov. 29, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

British Columbia’s new COVID-19 restrictions to curb Omicron variant come into effect

Restrictions implemented over fears of the Omicron variant overwhelming B.C. hospitals

New COVID-19 restrictions ranging from audience capacities on large venues to the number of people able to attend indoor gatherings are in effect today.

The health measures are scheduled to last until Jan. 31.

Health officials say the restrictions, which also include the cancellation of all New Year’s Eve parties, are being implemented over fears of the Omicron variant overwhelming B.C. hospitals.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said the Omicron variant is adding new and more complex challenges to managing the pandemic.

B.C. reported 302 cases of the Omicron variant on Friday, up from 135 on Thursday.

Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to announce changes to B.C.’s rapid testing policy on Tuesday.

—The Canadian Press

MORE DETAILS: Sports tournaments, New Year’s parties banned in B.C. Omicron surge

RELATED: Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19

Coronavirus

Previous story
Dawson Road Maintenance recognized
Next story
English Channel rescuers accused of manslaughter in migrant deaths

Just Posted

100 Mile Outdoor Rink Society director John McNeil takes his grandson five-year-old Mickie Douggie Tresierra through Tim Horton’s drive-thru atop a Zamboni. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile Outdoor Rink open for business

100 Mile House’s Dawson Road Maintenance management received the Contractor of the Year award. Quality manager David Rhodes (left), division manager of administration Elcy LePage, road foreman Bryce Cumiskey, operations manager Chris Rottluff and Michelle Sanford-McNabb, superintendent of roads for 100 Mile and Bridge Lake, credited the win to the team effort of everyone who works for Dawson year-round, rain or shine. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Dawson Road Maintenance recognized

Santa Claus and his elves stopped by Lone Butte last weekend. (Fiona Grisswell photo).
Santa Claus visits Lone Butte-Horse Lake hall

Volunteers with the donations from the second annual Cram a Cruiser event in Clinton on Dec. 4. (Photo credit: Marika Masters)
Clintonites cram the cruiser for a great local cause