British Columbians booked more than 7,000 campsites on the first day reservations opened

Reservations currently open only to B.C. residents

British Columbians eager to explore their province this spring booked more than 7,000 campsites on the first day the system opened.

According to the environment ministry, just over 7,000 campsite were booked on Monday (March 8) in a rush that brought about memories of last year, when the province opened campsite reservations on May 25, after months of near-lockdown restrictions. The ministry said that just over 4,500 of those reservations were made by 10 a.m., just a few hours after the system opened.

Campsite reservations opening came just one day after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry hinted that COVID restrictions could be loosened in the coming weeks.

While the Discover Camping website was slow at times, leading to complaints on social media, it did not appear to fully crash. The province had warned ahead of time it would be busy, and recommended booking by phone at 1-800-689-9025. Phone reservations have a $5 surcharge.

Reservations are currently only available to B.C. residents; out of province visitors can begin to book sites on July 8. COVID-19 restrictions continue to apply and travel to regions outside of your own is currently not recommended.

READ MORE: B.C. looking at easing restrictions for sports, religious services in the ‘coming weeks’

