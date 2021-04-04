RCMP arrest man for prohibited driving, other offences.

Bridge Lake man arrested for prohibited driving near Lone Butte

Police say more charges are pending after man stopped on Highway 24.

A 44-year-old Bridge Lake man arrested for prohibited driving Friday, April 2, is potentially facing even more charges.

Police said the man, who is known to police, was stopped by 100 Mile House RCMP and BC Highway Patrol on Highway 24 near Lone Butte Friday for pulling an uninsured trailer. He was arrested for prohibited driving but a search of the truck incidental to the arrest allegedly found a semi-automatic rifle with a prohibited magazine in the cab area of the truck within easy reach of the driver.

The rifle was unsafely stored and was found to be loaded, police said. There was also evidence of drug trafficking within the vehicle.

The vehicle was seized for a more complete search at the detachment and then impounded. Charges are being recommended to Crown Counsel for a number of Criminal Code offences. The investigation is ongoing.


