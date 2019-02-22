Bridge Lake business hit gold

The Howard and Morton Home Gordon Ross Contracting Ltd. built to win gold at the Keystone Awards. Submitted photo.

A South Cariboo business was recognized at the 14th Annual Keystone Awards of Housing Excellence in Kamloops on Feb. 2.

“Of course, it feels great to be recognized in the Keystone Awards,” said Gordon Ross, the owner of Gordon Ross Contracting Ltd. “Our silver and gold awards are the results of many things coming together. First, it involves attention to quality and detail of course and that goes to how we build in regards to our team.”

The company won gold for building the Best Single-Detached Home, $750,000 to $1,000,000, for the Howard and Morton Home. They also received a silver for Best Single Family-Detached Home, $350,000 to $500,000, for the Wood Residence.

The Bridge Lake-based company also won gold in 2017 for Best Marketing Project – Website.

“The team is made up of my directly-employed crew of people and a group of sub trades we use. You cannot accomplish quality residential construction or most things in life and I am lucky to have a great team from my son [Brandon] and my other carpenters to all the trades used,” Ross said about winning the awards.