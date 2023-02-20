A herd of cattle graze at the Bridge Creek Ranch last summer. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A herd of cattle graze at the Bridge Creek Ranch last summer. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Bridge Creek Ranch transferred to First Nations

The Tsq’escen’ First Nation to take ownership of the land

The historic Bridge Creek Ranch has been sold to the Province of B.C. as part of the treaty negotiations with Tsq’escen’ First Nation (Canim Lake Band).

The ranch was founded in 1912 by the 5th Marquess of Exeter, William Cecil, and was operated for over 100 years by four generations of the Cecil family.

The Bridge Creek Estate Ltd. website states the transfer of the ranch was completed in December 2022 and “that the people of Tsq’escen’ will now be the stewards of this property. We wish them the very best so that they are able to carry forward our deep care for the land and water in this place.”

Tsq’escen’ Kupki7 Helen Henderson was out of town and could not be reached at press time.

The website noted Bridge Creek Estate Ltd. will continue to operate as a company owned by the Cecil family, but any inquiries about the Ranch should be directed to the new owners.

The origins of Bridge Creek Ranch and the town of 100 Mile House begin in the early 1800s when the region’s bountiful wildlife attracted fur traders, according to the website. When a small settlement was built here it became known as ‘Bridge Creek,’ named for the bridge built circa 1827.

In the summer of 1861 ‘Bridge Creek House’ was built and would later be called ‘100 Mile House’ for its distance from Lillooet, ‘mile zero’ on the Gold Rush Trail.

This is the second ranch in B.C.’s Interior to be sold to the province for First Nations stewardship. Also in December, Ross Beaty, a Vancouver geologist, sold the BC Cattle Co. Ranch, along with its cattle ranching company for $16 million to the Province for Stswecem’c Xget’tem First Nation (SXFN). The sale included nearly 7,800 hectares of ranch lands, along with grazing licences for 56,000 hectares of land.

Beaty had purchased the ranch from the previous longtime owners last spring with the intent to restore the lands back to their original, pre-colonial ecology. When he learned about provincial discussions with the SXFN to purchase the same lands for the past three years, he decided to sell the ranch.

Using 100 per cent of the proceeds of the sale, Beaty created a trust for environmental stewardship of the ranch lands, contingent on maintaining a biodiversity agreement between himself and SXFN.


fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Extreme drought makes cattle farmers thin herds, could cause future supply problems
Next story
Celebration marks repatriation of B.C. totem to Nuxalk Nation after century-long wait

Just Posted

Family, friends and hereditary chiefs gather in a ceremony in Victoria on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, to witness the historical repatriation of the Nuxalk Nation totem pole after years of effort to release the pole back to the nation from the Royal BC Museum. The pole that embodies the history and culture of the Nuxalk Nation is being welcomed back to its ancestral home in Bella Coola, more than 100 years after it was taken. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Celebration marks repatriation of B.C. totem to Nuxalk Nation after century-long wait

Bonhomme de Neige will have to wait until next week to compete in the Nordics Mascot Races after the Family Fun Day event was postponed due to heavy snow. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
100 Mile Nordic family fun day postponed to Feb. 26

A section of the entranceway at Parkside Gallery collapsed after a driver hit one of the posts Sunday afternoon. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Parkside Gallery in 100 Mile House closed after driver backs into entranceway post

.
Highway 97 RCMP traffic stops lead to seizures of cannabis, cocaine