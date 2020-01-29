BREAKING: Williams Lake RCMP tell Lynes Creek Road residents to stay in homes, don’t pick up pedestrians

Police incident unfolding

Update: 1:15 p.m.

RCMP officers continue to check vehicles on Highway 97 north of Williams Lake. Police dog services are on scene and continue to track suspects.

Update 12:08 p.m.

RCMP have set up road blocks on Highway 97 and Lynes Creek Road. Any other information at this time is limited as RCMP are focused on the investigation right now.

Original 11:50 a.m.

RCMP are asking residents in the Lynes Creek Road area 25 kilometres north of Williams Lake to stay in their homes as they search for suspects.

Witnesses have told the Tribune there is a heavy police presence in the area, and Staff Sgt. Del Byron confirmed the police dog service is en route.

Byron is telling motorists not to stop for pedestrians and residents to stay in their homes as this incident is unfolding.

More to come.


