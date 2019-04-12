A washout closed access to the Rudy Johnson Bridge west of Williams Lake Friday morning. (Tsilhot’in National Government/Facebook)

VIDEO: Mudslide blocks road to bridge near Williams Lake

A mass of mud and debris swept down likely because of heavy rains and hail earlier in the week

Crews have managed to clear a path after a torrent of mud swept across a road northwest of Williams Lake.

A mudslide across Buckskin Road blocked access to the Rudy Johnson Bridge Friday morning.

Single-lane alternative traffic is now in place.

Residents said they had to detour using Meldrum Creek Road, though that was not advised officially by DriveBC.

Heavy rains and hail Wednesday and Thursday likely exacerbated spring runoff conditions in the area, which was heavily impacted by the 2017 White Lake Fire that threatened Williams Lake.

The Tribune has a call into the Ministry of Transportation, which is believed to be assessing the unfolding situation.

Spring runoff had caused washouts under the nearby CN tracks on March 23 and on local roads for resident access.

READ MORE: CN, ministry, road crews, residents grapple excessive spring runoff near Soda Creek Road

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
From embassy to prison: Assange settles in for legal battle
Next story
Fire chief says 911 dispatch system change in B.C. risks patient safety

Just Posted

Award-winning Canadian television series has ties to 100 Mile House

“There is a lot of pressure to find the next big thing… Continue reading

‘I am going to volunteer for as long as I can’

National Volunteer Week kicks off April 7 to 13

100 Mile House’s Bowl for Kids Sake raises over $9,000

Proceeds will go towards Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring programs

Crystal meth prevalent in 100 Mile House area, says RCMP

Police received 4978 calls in 2018

Some expecting Cariboo mothers told Kamloops hospital was full

‘We recognize this was not ideal’

‘We’re not there looking for fish’: RCMP dive team practice on Vancouver Island

Divers from across B.C. are in the Comox Valley to practise swift water rescue

Fire chief says 911 dispatch system change in B.C. risks patient safety

Port Coquitlam chief has told city staff to specifically ask for firefighters when calling 911

VIDEO: Mudslide blocks road to bridge near Williams Lake

A mass of mud and debris swept down likely because of heavy rains and hail earlier in the week

Williams Lake mayor suffers heart attack, recovering in hospital

Mayor Walt Cobb is expected to be home next week and off work recovering for several more

That’s ruff: Man, dogs get stuck in Victoria elevator after leash snags on door

The Victoria Fire Department was called to a residential building in downtown Victoria

Canadian sailor found on boat with 750 litres of meth off Oregon coast

U.S. prosecutors say John Phillip Stirling is charged with possession

What’s wrong with Mick Jagger?

The Rolling Stones have canceled their tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment

Search and rescue crews called in to find missing Fort St. James man

Jarett Sutherland last spoke to his mother on April 5

Luxury condo buildings use twice as much electricity as older buildings in B.C.: report

BC Hydro says amenities in new buildings increase energy use by 50 per cent

Most Read