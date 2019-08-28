BREAKING: RCMP recover body from Fraser River near Sheep Creek Bridge

Williams Lake RCMP were at the Sheep Creek Bridge Wednesday morning appearing to have recovered a body from the Fraser River.
RCMP have been searching the river since Branton Regner went missing after an incident at the Rudy Johnson Bridge on Aug. 9, 2019.
The Rudy Johnson Bridge is approximately 40 kilometres up river from the Sheep Creek Bridge.
Two men, Jayson Gilbert, 25, and Michael Drynock, 23, have been arrested with attempted murder in connection with incidents that occurred at the Rudy Johnson Bridge on that day.
Insp. Jeff Pelley told the Tribune he couldn’t comment immediately, but would be releasing information later today.
