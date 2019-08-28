BREAKING: RCMP recover body from Fraser River near Sheep Creek Bridge

Police have been searching the river since an incident at the Rudy Johnson Bridge on Aug. 9

RCMP officers and the Conservation Officer Service on the scene below the Sheep Creek Bridge west of Williams Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 28, where it appears they have recovered a body from the Fraser River. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Williams Lake RCMP were at the Sheep Creek Bridge Wednesday morning appearing to have recovered a body from the Fraser River.

RCMP have been searching the river since Branton Regner went missing after an incident at the Rudy Johnson Bridge on Aug. 9, 2019.

Read more: Police release image of man missing after Rudy Johnson bridge incident and alleged attempted murder

The Rudy Johnson Bridge is approximately 40 kilometres up river from the Sheep Creek Bridge.

Two men, Jayson Gilbert, 25, and Michael Drynock, 23, have been arrested with attempted murder in connection with incidents that occurred at the Rudy Johnson Bridge on that day.

Read more: Second Rudy Johnson Bridge suspect in custody: RCMP

Insp. Jeff Pelley told the Tribune he couldn’t comment immediately, but would be releasing information later today.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter