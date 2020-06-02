UPDATE: Police in pursuit of possible armed and dangerous suspect in Williams Lake area

RCMP were at Buckley Drive Tuesday afternoon west of Williams Lake where they were searching for a suspect. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake RCMP are looking for a suspect they say could be armed and dangerous. (RCMP photo submitted)
Williams Lake RCMP are looking for a suspect they say could be armed and dangerous. (RCMP photo submitted)

UPDATE: 5:30 p.m.

The search continues for a suspect on the run from police in the Williams Lake area Tuesday afternoon.

A RCMP helicopter could be seen and heard flying back and forth over the forested and residential areas near Buckley Drive, Highway 20 and the power lines that run parallel to Hodgson Road just west of Williams Lake at 5 p.m.

RCMP vehicles are also patrolling the area by ground, searching for a suspect they say may be armed and dangerous.

The suspect is described as five foot eleven inches tall with blue eyes and a scruffy beard.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Williams Lake RCMP is asking the public to stay away from Highway 20 and Buckley Drive as a police situation is unfolding Tuesday afternoon.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said the public is asked to report any suspicious activity just west of the city as they look for a male who could be armed and dangerous.

Byron is asking residents to stay in their homes for now.

The suspect is described as five foot eleven inches tall with blue eyes and a scruffy beard.

An RCMP helicopter is being employed in the search.

The Police Dog Services is en route.

Police are door knocking at residences on Buckley Drive, which is located between Chilcotin Estates Mobile Home Park and Chimney Valley Road about 12 minutes from Williams Lake.

More to come.

Read More: RCMP, coroner investigate murder-suicide on Salt Spring Island

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics goes virtual

Just Posted

UPDATE: Police in pursuit of possible armed and dangerous suspect in Williams Lake area

Public asked to stay away from Highway 20 and Buckley Drive

CRD gives final approval for three new wheelchair-accessible trails

The CRD secured $100,000 through a rural dividend grant and matched an additional $30,000

WildSafeBC hires new co-ordinator for Cariboo region

Mareike Moore said the main message is keeping wildlife wild, communities safe

Are you sending your children back to school?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

Parkside Art Gallery reopens to the public on June 2

Claudia Rings raises $2,500 from mask sales for Parkside Art Gallery

B.C. records four new COVID-19 cases, Abbotsford hospital outbreak cleared

Four senior home outbreaks also declared over, eight still active

RCMP, coroner investigate murder-suicide on Salt Spring Island

Two dead, police say there is no risk to the public

About 30% of B.C. students return to schools as in-class teaching restarts amid pandemic

Education minister noted that in-class instruction remains optional

Trudeau avoids questions about anti-racism protesters dispersed for Trump photo-op

Prime minister says racism is an issue Canadians must tackle at home, too

B.C.’s Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics goes virtual

The annual event partnering RCMP with Special Olympians is dramatically altered by COVID-19

Bateman program encourages people to sketch outside, connect with nature

#MyNatureSketch initiative encourages Canadians to become ‘bright-eyed three year olds’

Be cautious expanding COVID-19 bubble, Dr. Bonnie Henry tells B.C.

Senior homes stay off-limits as schools, businesses reopen

Wolf put down following unprovoked attack on senior near Prince Rupert

Samples to be sent to lab for testing

How to safely drink water in areas impacted by flooding

Quality and safety of drinking water can be affected during and after floods

Most Read