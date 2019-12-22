BREAKING: Plane crash site spotted on Vancouver Island

Plane destined for Tofino Saturday did not arrive

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) in Victoria is reporting the discovery of a plane crash site near Stewardson Inlet, on the west coast of Vancouver Island.

According to the JRCC, a plane bound for Tofino Saturday did not arrive.

19 Wing Comox confirmed that the Search and Rescue division was called to assist in the search.

“442 Transport and Rescue Squadron was tasked to support JRCC Pacific for this incident,” said Capt. B.W. Little,

19 Wing Public Affairs.

There is no word yet on the number of passengers on board, or injuries.

Black Press will update this article as more information becomes available.

ALSO: No survivors in Gabriola Island plane crash


terry.farrell@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press
Next story
‘Wexit’ should heed pitfalls faced by other separatist movements: experts

Just Posted

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

31 Years Ago (1988): The 100 Mile Food Bank registered 648 applicants… Continue reading

100 Mile House Wranglers can’t decide if they are Jekyll or Hyde

The team followed up a 6-2 win over Sicamous with a 9-0 defeat to Revelstoke

Mt. Timothy Ski Resort announces opening Monday, Dec. 23

The hill is groomed and ready for customers

What is your favourite part about the holidays?

Trinity Pennock 100 Mile House “For me it would be spending time… Continue reading

Athlete in Focus: Kaden Dempsey of the 100 Mile House Wranglers

It was an easy move for Kaden Dempsey - trading one cattle… Continue reading

Cute, fluffy, heartwarming: Here are B.C.’s top animal stories of 2019

From dogs to moose to cougars, here’s what caught our eye in 2019

‘Wexit’ should heed pitfalls faced by other separatist movements: experts

Western Canadian grievances largely centre on a perceived federal animus toward the oil and gas sector

B.C. VIEWS: An unpredictable year ahead

B.C. economy continues to do well generally, with low unemployment rates and good job creation numbers

BREAKING: Plane crash site spotted on Vancouver Island

Plane destined for Tofino Saturday did not arrive

Potent power play pushes Canucks to 4-1 win over Penguins

Virtanen, Miller tally with man advantage for Vancouver

Santa’s Village shut down by bylaw re-opens after visit from Maple Ridge mayor

Santa will look for new, larger location for next Christmas season

Conservatives postpone policy convention to focus on organizing leadership race

The party’s national council voted on the decision on Friday

More than 130 cats retrieved from ‘disgusting’ house in Maple Ridge

SPCA branch manager says hoarding cats is often a mental health issue

Amount Canadians donate to charity reaches 20-year low, B.C. study finds

Fraser Institute says B.C. ranks 54th when compared to other American states and provinces

Most Read