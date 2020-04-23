BREAKING: Major vehicle incident closes Highway 97 near 70 Mile House

Drive B.C. said to expect heavy delays as first responders asses the scene

A major vehicle incident near 70 Mile House has closed Highway 97, according to Drive B.C.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 23 and occurred north of Cunnigham Road. First responders are en route and the scene is being assessed. Heavy delays are expected.

Motorists are asked to watch for emergency responders and give them space to work.

