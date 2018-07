IHIT currently on scene in the 20000-block of 68 Avenue in Willoughby

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is on scene in Willoughby for a reported death of a seven-year-old child.

The incident happened in a new condo building at 20053 68 Avenue.

There is no risk to public safety, according to police.

