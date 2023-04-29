Highway 97C from Merritt to Logan Lake is closed because of a wildfire that is an estimated two hectares. (BC Wildfire Service)

Highway 97C from Merritt to Logan Lake is closed because of a wildfire that is an estimated two hectares. (BC Wildfire Service)

Highway 97C from Merritt to Logan Lake closed due to wildfire

The fire was found just before 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 29

The sudden change to warm weather across British Columbia is giving an early season to wildfires.

According to DriveBC, Highway 97C from Merritt to Logan Lake is currently closed in both directions because of a wildfire.

BC Wildfire Service states that the fire is located close to Snake Road, north of Merritt, and is an estimated two hectares in size. It is currently deemed as out of control and is suspected to be human-caused.

No evacuation orders have been placed.

The fire was discovered just before 12 p.m. on Saturday and Wildfire Services’ last update came at 1:13 p.m.

Travellers in the area can use the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 97D as detours.

READ MORE: ‘Safety is everybody’s responsibility’: Day of Mourning takes place in Kelowna

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfiresbcwildfireKelownaMerrittOkanaganTrending Now

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
TikTokers making six-figure incomes via app worried about potential ban
Next story
Crews target South Cariboo fires as hot, dry weather heats up fire season

Just Posted

A community member observes part of the Lost Valley Fire Saturday. (Lorne Smith photo)
Crews target South Cariboo fires as hot, dry weather heats up fire season

Kaye Castleman is one of several community members organizing the 100 Mile Repair Cafe this summer. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
If it’s broke, come fix it at 100 Mile Repair Cafe

The Country Pedlar’s Taya Bath (left), Terry Brown and Shelly Durant are always looking for new ways to help and support their community in the Interlakes. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Country Pedlar a focal point for Interlakes community

Philip Konrad may have Parkinson’s Disease but he hasn’t let that slow him down from living his life or ice fishing. (Photo submitted)
100 Mile resident with Parkinson’s won’t let it get him down