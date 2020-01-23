Highway 97 is closed half way between Williams Lake and Quesnel Thursday due to a vehicle incident (File photo)

BREAKING: Highway 97 closed near Alexandria due to vehicle incident

No detour is available

Highway 97 is closed at Alexandria Ferry South Road due to a vehicle incident Thursday.

DriveBC is reporting an assessment is in progress and there is no detour available. The next update will be at 1 p.m.

At approximately 11 a.m. Thursday, motorists reported a multi-vehicle incident approximately half way between Quesnel and Williams Lake at Alexandria Ferry South was impacting traffic on Highway 97.

Emcon Quesnel cautioned motorists to expect delays.

Buses in Quesnel School District 28 were cancelled Thursday morning due to road conditions.

More to come


