BREAKING: Helicopter goes down on Bowen Island

Unclear how many passengers aboard and unclear where the helicopter was going

A helicopter has reportedly crashed on Bowen Island near the Lower Mainland.

The incident happened sometime on Friday morning, although details are scarce.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed that a call was received just before 10 a.m. Ground paramedics, as well as an air ambulance, are on the way to the area.

It’s believed that two people may have been on board, but officials say that detail has not yet been confirmed. It also remains unclear where the helicopter was heading and its originating destination.

Black Press Media has reached out to Bowen Island Fire for further information.

Bowen Island is located in the Howe Sound and a roughly 20-minute ferry ride from Horseshoe Bay.

More to come.

